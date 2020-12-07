Government Of Canada Invests Carbon-pollution-pricing Proceeds To Improve Energy Efficiency In New Brunswick Schools

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, students have shown great resilience while studying from home, virtually connecting with their friends and family, and following local public-health guidelines to keep their...

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, students have shown great resilience while studying from home, virtually connecting with their friends and family, and following local public-health guidelines to keep their communities safe. Through the Climate Action Incentive Fund, the Government of Canada is providing cleaner, more energy-efficient classrooms for students as they safely return to school.

Today, the President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, on behalf of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, and New Brunswick's Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, the Honourable Jill Green, announced that the federal government will provide approximately $2 million through the Climate Action Incentive Fund to help schools in New Brunswick cut pollution and save money on their energy bills.

Through this funding, students in five schools in New Brunswick will benefit from cleaner air, better insulation, newer heating and cooling systems, and other energy-efficiency projects. For example, Priestman Street School, in Fredericton, will receive $647,000 to install energy-recovery ventilators and improve its insulation; Woodstock High School, in Woodstock, will receive $520,000 to improve ventilation-control systems and its insulation; and École Sainte-Anne, in Fredericton, will receive $500,000 to upgrade its heating system and ventilation-control systems. Through these investments, students and teachers will enjoy a cleaner, more comfortable learning environment.

This funding comes from proceeds from the federal carbon-pollution-pricing system, which invests in projects that cut pollution, save money, and create jobs. All proceeds raised from the system go directly back to the jurisdictions from which they were collected. Approximately 90 percent of revenues go back to families through a Climate Action Incentive payment, and the other 10 percent is invested in pollution-reduction projects—such as these ones—proposed by municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals. The majority of families received more money back than they paid.

To build on this announcement, the Government of Canada put forward a plan in the recently announced Fall Economic Statement to help families improve the energy efficiency of their homes by providing grants of up to $5,000 to help install new windows and LED light bulbs and improve insulation. This new measure will create good middle-class jobs and boost the economic resiliency of New Brunswick's economy while lowering pollution and helping to fight climate change.

Quotes

"Students are champions at taking climate action and coming up with initiatives to help their homes, schools, and communities cut pollution, reduce waste, and protect nature. They will benefit from cleaner and more energy-efficient classrooms thanks to the revenues from the price on pollution. This investment will help us fight climate change and create job opportunities for local workers in Florenceville, Bathurst, Fredericton, and Woodstock."

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

"The Government of New Brunswick welcomes tangible, cost-effective projects that prioritize the environment. Increasing energy efficiency in our schools is environmentally responsible and contributes to our commitment of having more green infrastructure."

- The Honourable Jill Green, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for New Brunswick

Quick facts

The schools in New Brunswick that will receive funding for energy-efficiency projects are Carleton North High School , Florenceville - Bristol ; Terry Fox Elementary School, Bathurst; École Sainte-Anne , Fredericton ; Priestman Street School, Fredericton ; and Woodstock High School , Woodstock.

that will receive funding for energy-efficiency projects are , - ; Terry Fox Elementary School, Bathurst; École , ; Priestman Street School, ; and , Woodstock. Carbon -pollution pricing is an important pillar of Canada's climate plan. All direct proceeds raised from the federal carbon-pollution-pricing system are returned to the province where they were collected. Pricing carbon pollution is about putting a price on what we do not want—pollution—so we have more of what we do want—clean air, a resilient economy, innovation, and jobs.

-pollution pricing is an important pillar of climate plan. All direct proceeds raised from the federal carbon-pollution-pricing system are returned to the province where they were collected. Pricing carbon pollution is about putting a price on what we do not want—pollution—so we have more of what we do want—clean air, a resilient economy, innovation, and jobs. On April 1, 2020, New Brunswick's provincial fuel charge took effect. This measure was a positive step forward for climate action, and the province will now determine how best to invest revenues raised from the provincial carbon price.

Last year, a family of four in New Brunswick received a Climate Action Incentive payment of $256 .

. In New Brunswick, funding flows from Environment and Climate Change Canada to New Brunswick's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, which works with the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development to provide funding to school boards and schools.

We have announced similar investments in schools in the provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba .

Associated links

