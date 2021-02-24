Government Of Canada Invests $1.6 Million To Help Women And Girls Succeed

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - To continue to advance gender equality and women's empowerment, the Government of Canada is investing in projects that focus on important issues like encouraging leadership and democratic participation among women and...

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - To continue to advance gender equality and women's empowerment, the Government of Canada is investing in projects that focus on important issues like encouraging leadership and democratic participation among women and girls. Investments like these will help give them the tools they need to succeed.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development, announced more than $1.6 million for three projects that will accelerate progress on gender equality by empowering women.

Canadian Partnership for Women and Children's Health (CanWaCH) will receive $498,390 to generate pan-Canadian partnerships and develop a platform to facilitate connections and collaborations among civil society, including frontline service providers to advance gender equality in Canada .

Canadian Research Institute for the Advancement of Women (CRIAW) will receive $300,000 to strengthen the Canadian Beijing+25 Network, conduct collective analyses and make recommendations to contribute to the Generation Equality Forum and the global Beijing +25 process.

Feminist Alliance for International Action(FAFIA) will receive $843,750 to strengthen and increase its network, and be better equipped with the appropriate tools needed to incorporate a women's rights framework into their work. This funding will help analyze women's rights developed internationally, and address systemic gender-based inequity in the Canadian context.

Much more work remains to be done to achieve gender equality, both in Canada and around the world. By supporting these dedicated organizations, our country is better equipped to address systemic barriers to gender equality - bringing us one step closer to a better and more inclusive Canada.

Quotes

"Women's rights and equality-seeking organizations play a critical role in creating a stronger, fairer and more inclusive Canada. Since 2015, we have increased direct funding to these organizations five-fold to ensure they can continue their vital work. Today's investment of more than $1.6 million to these three impactful organizations will help them build programs to empower women and girls everywhere, and advance our goal of achieving gender-equality in Canada and around the world. Each year, our partners across the country improve the lives of millions of women and girls, and we thank them for their essential work."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P. Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"With this support from Women and Gender Equality Canada, CanWaCH has launched the Equal Futures Network which will: develop an online platform dedicated to mapping and amplifying the efforts of organizations advancing gender equality from coast to coast to coast; amplify the stories of impact that this work is accomplishing; and, work in partnership with organizations across the country to advance gender equality in Canada.

"The Equal Futures Network is founded on the knowledge that critical work is happening to advance gender equality across the country, across sectors, and across a diverse range of Canadians. This work is often grassroots in nature and happens in small spaces across different communities. Together, through the Equal Futures Network, we can be better seen, better heard, and better able to continue to join the fight for more equality and more justice."

Julia Anderson, Chief Executive Officer Canadian Partnership for Women and Children's Health

"In the lead up to the 25th Anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action (BPfA), the Canadian Beijing+25 Network, a grassroots network of over 60 feminist organizations, has been working collaboratively to share knowledge, resources, and recommendations. Working together in the feminist movement, diverse women's rights and feminist civil society organizations play a crucial role in the advancement of women's rights and gender equality in Canada. Our collective expertise, analyses, and recommendations for actions are vital for progress and implementation of the BPfA. As a member of this diverse pan-Canadian feminist network, the Canadian Research Institute for the Advancement of Women is grateful to be the recipient of this funding on behalf of the Canadian Beijing+25 Network."

Jacqueline Neapole, Executive Director Canadian Research Institute for the Advancement of Women

"Thank you to WAGE for their additional funding for FAFIA's project 'Implementing Women's International Human's Rights'. This funding will allow FAFIA to continue working in partnership with diverse women's organizations across Canada towards gender equality by working together to reduce and eradicate the social, economic barriers women experience in their daily lives."

Hawa Y. Mire, Executive Director Feminist Alliance for International Action

Quick Facts

Twenty-five years ago, leaders from 189 countries endorsed the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action . This Declaration, also known as Beijing+25, was the most inclusive agenda on gender equality and women's empowerment to date, and focused on important issues like equality in political participations and leadership, access to education, reproductive rights and healthcare, and assistance to women experiencing gender-based violence.

Budget 2019 committed $160 million over five years to the Women's Program, a program that aims to enable further community action to tackle systemic barriers impeding women's progress, while recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender and inequality across the country.

over five years to the Women's Program, a program that aims to enable further community action to tackle systemic barriers impeding women's progress, while recognizing and addressing the diverse experiences of gender and inequality across the country. Projects funded by Women and Gender Equality Canada are estimated to have reached approximately 6 million people in 2019-20, reducing barriers for them in areas of economic equality and gender-based violence, and building capacity and confidence in the areas of leadership.

Between 2015 and 2019, the Government of Canada increased funding to women's and gender equality seeking organizations from under $20 million per year to over $65 million per year.

increased funding to women's and gender equality seeking organizations from under per year to over per year. The Government of Canada has provided $100 million in emergency COVID-19 funding to organizations serving women and children experiencing gender-based violence. To date, over 1,000 organizations across the country have received emergency funding supporting over 700,000 people.

has provided in emergency COVID-19 funding to organizations serving women and children experiencing gender-based violence. To date, over 1,000 organizations across the country have received emergency funding supporting over 700,000 people. The Government of Canada is also investing $350 million in the Emergency Community Support Fund to support charities and non-profit organizations requiring financial assistance to address the pandemic.

is also investing in the Emergency Community Support Fund to support charities and non-profit organizations requiring financial assistance to address the pandemic. On February 11, 2021 , Women and Gender Equality Canada announced a call for proposals, that will provide $100 million to support women impacted by the pandemic.

Associated Links

