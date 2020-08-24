Government Of Canada Investing In Solar Panels In Lumsden, Saskatchewan

LUMSDEN, SK, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - As Canada begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government's top priority remains the health, safety, and well-being of all Canadians.

LUMSDEN, SK, Aug. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - As Canada begins to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government's top priority remains the health, safety, and well-being of all Canadians. That includes working to help the economy recover, creating new green jobs, reducing emissions, and making life more affordable for Canadians.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced an investment of approximately $1.1 million from the Low Carbon Economy Fund to support the Town of Lumsden's clean-energy initiatives. Through this funding, the town will install solar panels at four municipal facilities and put three of them on track to reach 100 percent net-zero-emissions status.

The funding for this investment comes from the Partnerships stream of the Government of Canada's Low Carbon Economy Challenge, which invests in projects that reduce carbon pollution, save money, and create good jobs. Over the lifetime of this project, the Town of Lumsden will see a cumulative reduction of about 13,200 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions. That amount is equivalent to removing approximately 4,000 cars off the road for one year.

Canada's climate plan is on track to deliver the largest emissions reduction in the country's history. The Government will continue to bring forward new and enhanced climate action measures to exceed our 2030 target and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quote

"The Government of Canada is focused on making life more affordable for Canadians while protecting our environment and growing the economy. Initiatives like the Town of Lumsden's solar panel project will help reduce emissions and improve air quality in the community. As we aim for a net-zero future by 2050, our government is committed to supporting Canadians across the country in transitioning to a cleaner, more prosperous future for our kids and grandkids."- The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"We bundled solar projects for four new facilities in Lumsden, and, now that we have funding from LCEF, we can move ahead and take real action. In addition to being environmentally sustainable, this project is economically and socially sustainable. We are very grateful to Environment and Climate Change Canada for the funding that makes it possible for this project to proceed."- Rhonda Phillips, Councillor for the Town of Lumsden

Quick facts

Under this project, the Town of Lumsden will install solar panels at a recycling centre, a waste water treatment plant, and two sewage lift stations.

will install solar panels at a recycling centre, a waste water treatment plant, and two sewage lift stations. The Partnerships stream of the Low Carbon Economy Fund is an important part of Canada's climate action plan, and it's helping put Canada on a path to meet and exceed the Paris Agreement target for 2030.

Associated links

