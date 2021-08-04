Government Of Canada Highlights Support For Approximately 1,300 Projects Under The Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - In Canada, diversity is our strength; that is why the Government of Canada is investing in initiatives that recognize the contributions of Black Canadians, and acknowledge the significant and unique challenges faced by...

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, highlighted federal investments of up to $96 million through the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative.

This includes $82 million in funding to support approximately 1,300 projects to improve Black-led organizations' workplaces and community spaces over two years. This funding will be made available in 2021-2022 to assess and fund additional renovation/retrofit and equipment projects from existing applications from an initial call for proposals announced in January 2021.

As well, investments under the SBCCI are partly delivered through intermediary organizations who allocate funding to projects that support capacity building at the grassroots level. The Government of Canada will also provide funding of approximately $14 million to the intermediaries to help organizations build the necessary infrastructure they need to better serve Black Canadian communities.

The SBCCI is consistent with the Government of Canada's long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion as well as community capacity building and will continue to work hard to take meaningful action for Black Canadians so that they are able to fully participate in all aspects of our society.

Quote"The Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative is an important part of or government's work to address systemic racism against Black Canadians. That's why we are taking meaningful action to improve and increase funding for this initiative, more eligible organizations will be able to deliver important projects to benefit Black Canadian communities across the country. Our government is committed to building a better, more prosperous Canada that gives everyone an equal and fair chance at success." - Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"Investing in Black communities and tackling systemic racism head-on are important parts of building an inclusive and resilient country that leaves no one behind. Today's announcement is another crucial step in our government's work to ensure Black Canadians can fully participate in all aspects of society. While more work remains to be done, our government is committed to continuing to work with Black communities across Canada to ensure everyone has a fair and equal chance at success." - Marci Ien, Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre

Quick Facts

In 2019, in recognition of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, the Government of Canada invested $25 million over five years in the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. This initiative supports projects that celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in Canada's vibrant Black Canadian communities

invested over five years in the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. This initiative supports projects that celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in vibrant Black Canadian communities To continue to support the work of community organizations that empower, advocate for and lift up Black Canadians:

Budget 2021 committed $100 million in 2021-22 to the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative at Employment and Social Development Canada.

As part of the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, the Government is also supporting the establishment of a national institute to advance initiatives that address issues affecting Black Canadians, and the establishment of an External Reference Group to provide strategic advice and subject matter expertise to the Supporting Black Communities Initiative.

In addition, the External Reference Group under the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative will be leading internal and external engagement activities with Black Canadian Communities to better inform program policy, communications, service delivery and how to integrate their voices into Government of Canada's consultation circle.

In addition, the External Reference Group under the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative will be leading internal and external engagement activities with Black Canadian Communities to better inform program policy, communications, service delivery and how to integrate their voices into Government of Canada's consultation circle.

There are currently three intermediary organizations under the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative: Tropicana Community Services, Black Business Initiative and Groupe 3737.

From November 23, 2020 to January 8, 2021 , these three intermediaries administered a call for proposals on their shared application portal. To date, $4.6 million has been provided to the three intermediaries to fund approximately 148 projects.

