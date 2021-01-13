Government Of Canada Funds Over 90 Projects Through The Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - In Canada, diversity is our strength. That is why the Government of Canada is taking action to ensure that Black Canadians in communities across Canada are able to fully participate in all aspects of our society.

On May 16, 2020, the Government of Canada launched a call for proposals under the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, to support Black-led organizations as they serve Black Canadian communities. Today, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen, announced that over 90 projects have been approved to date, representing up to $7 million in funding.

Through this call for proposals, Black-led non-profit organizations applied for funding of up to $100,000 to improve their workplaces and community spaces, by purchasing work-related equipment and undertaking renovations of existing spaces to enhance their functionality.

In addition, the Government is providing funding to three organizations (Tropicana Community Services, Black Business Initiative and Groupe 3737) to act as intermediaries, who will disperse $2.6 million in funding to support grassroots organizations serving Black communities across Canada. These organizations launched their own funding calls, seeking proposals for capacity-building projects from grassroots organizations from across the country. This call for proposals closed on January 8, 2021.

Quotes

"Diversity, inclusion and belonging are a pivotal part of our Canadian identity, which is why our Government has pledged to address systemic racism and is taking concrete actions to do so. By investing in Black-led and Black-serving organizations who provide vital services, we are helping ensure that these organizations can continue to grow and serve the needs of their communities." - Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Ahmed Hussen

"Our government knows that as we build back even better and consciously more inclusive, our decisions must be informed, at minimum, by lived experiences. This is why supporting Black-led and Black serving organizations is crucial as we work to address systemic barriers that are preventing many from participating equitably in all aspects of society."- Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, Bardish Chagger

Quick Facts

In 2019, in recognition of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, the Government of Canada invested $25 million over five years in the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. This initiative supports projects that celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in Canada's vibrant Black Canadian communities.

invested over five years in the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative. This initiative supports projects that celebrate, share knowledge and build capacity in vibrant Black Canadian communities. As part of the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative, the Government is also supporting the establishment of a Canadian Institute for People of African Descent, the first national institute to advance initiatives that address issues affecting Black Canadians.

On November 23, 2020 , the three intermediaries funded through the Black Canadian Communities Initiative held a call for proposals on their shared application portal. This process closed on January 8, 2021 .

, the three intermediaries funded through the Black Canadian Communities Initiative held a call for proposals on their shared application portal. This process closed on . The Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative is an important part of the Government of Canada's work to address systemic racism against Black Canadians. This includes advancing Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy; creating a $221-million Black Entrepreneurship Program; developing justice reforms, modern policing structures and standards; and enhancing mental health and community supports for young Black Canadians.

Associated Links

