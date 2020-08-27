Government Of Canada Ensures That Canadians Continue To Have Access To The Highest Quality Wireless Services

Launch of consultation on repurposing the 3800 MHz spectrum band

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - More than ever, Canadians are relying on wireless services for work, school, finances and health care, making access to high-quality and affordable wireless services absolutely essential. That is why the Government of Canada is making the right spectrum available at the right time to support competition, rural connectivity and the effective deployment of 5G technologies.

Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced the launch of a consultation on repurposing the 3800 MHz spectrum band to support 5G services. This consultation will enable new technologies, in turn leading to the creation of good jobs and innovative products and services for Canadians.

The consultation will also help connect more Canadians to high-speed Internet by looking to increase the amount of spectrum available for wireless broadband services that are important for connectivity in rural and remote areas. More specifically, it looks to make 250 MHz of spectrum available for 5G.

The government is committed to ensuring that all consumers and businesses benefit from greater choice, competitive prices, and the deployment and timely availability of services across the country. It will do so by making sure changes to the 3800 MHz band support both urban and rural wireless services, as well as the deployment of 5G.

Quote

"Our government understands that new technologies such as clean energy, precision agriculture, autonomous vehicles and advanced telemedicine will create exciting opportunities for Canadians. These technologies will also lead to the creation of good jobs and new innovative products and services. Having the right spectrum available and ensuring the effective deployment of 5G technology will be key tools in making sure all Canadians benefit from these new technologies, regardless of where they live."- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

The launch of the consultation marks the beginning of a 60-day comment period, which will be followed by a 30-day reply period.

The 3500 MHz and 3800 MHz spectrum bands are globally recognized as key for 5G networks.

The 3500 MHz spectrum auction is scheduled to start on June 15, 2021 .

