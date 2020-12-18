Government Of Canada Ensures Continuity Of Leadership With Extension Of Term For CMHC President

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) exists for a single reason: to make housing affordable for everyone in Canada.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) exists for a single reason: to make housing affordable for everyone in Canada. Housing helps people stay employed, do better in school and participate more fully in society. Housing affordability and a stable housing finance system support a stronger, safer Canada where everyone can live with dignity.

Evan Siddall will stay on as President and CEO of CMHC until a new CEO is appointed. He has led CMHC for close to seven years, including through the challenges of the current pandemic. CMHC has a central role in the federal government's efforts to design and deliver measures to help stabilize Canada's financial and housing systems and support the economic well-being of Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since being appointed in 2014, Evan Siddall and his executive team have led transformative change at CMHC - helping it regain ground as a high-performing, innovative and ambitious organization with a vision of being at the heart of a world-leading housing system. CMHC has been instrumental to the design and delivery of Canada's National Housing Strategy that benefits hundreds of thousands of Canadian families. Just a month ago, CMHC was also recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers.

CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs.

Quotes:

" As CMHC continues to play a key role in supporting our government's efforts to ensure every Canadian has a safe and affordable place to call home, Evan's continued leadership will ensure continuity at this critical time for our country. I thank him for his service to Canada." The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for CMHC

" The Board of Directors and I are grateful to Evan for accepting to continue his tenure as President and CEO as we navigate the second wave of the pandemic and as the Government concludes the process for selecting his successor." Derek Ballantyne, Chair, CMHC Board of Directors

I am pleased to stay on as CEO a little longer in order to ensure a smooth handoff to my successor and to help lead my 2,000 colleagues as our work in advancing housing affordability for all Canadians continues." Evan Siddall, President and CEO, CMHC

