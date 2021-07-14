Government Of Canada COVID-19 Update For Indigenous Peoples And Communities, Week Of July 12

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, July 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Indigenous Services Canada Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is committed to supporting Indigenous communities in their response to COVID-19 and continues to work closely...

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, July 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Indigenous Services Canada

Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is committed to supporting Indigenous communities in their response to COVID-19 and continues to work closely with Indigenous organizations and provincial and territorial governments. Across the country, communities are facing fire risks and managing the COVID-19 pandemic. We continue to support communities as they face natural disasters, including floods and fire.

As of July 12, 2021, Canada and partners reported an incredible accomplishment in its vaccination efforts, with more than 51,639,488 COVID-19 vaccine doses being distributed across the country. As of July 13, 2021, in First Nations communities with available information, over 75% of individuals aged 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and over 56% have received two doses.

Indigenous Peoples aged 12 and older are currently eligible to register for their first vaccine dose. As of July 13, 2021, over 81% of individuals aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in First Nations, Inuit and territorial communities. Of this group, over 57% have received their second dose. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, over 77% of individuals aged 12 and older have received one dose, with 41% having received two doses.

We thank all those who have received their first dose of the vaccine and remind all Canadians to be sure to book your appointment for your second dose to increase the effectiveness of reducing severe disease outcomes, such as hospitalization and death. With the spread of variants of concern, including the Delta variant, it is important that people receive both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Being fully vaccinated, together with following all public health measures, is necessary to protect each other and reduce the spread of COVID-19. Summer is often a time for gathering with friends and family; however, we must all remain diligent in following public health measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

As provinces and territories continue to ease restrictive public health measures, this easing will be dependent on the current risk level in and around their communities, including COVID-19 rates, the presence of variants of concern, vaccination coverage in each jurisdiction, public health and health care capacity, and community vulnerabilities. Members of the public need to continue to follow their community's recommendations on the use of personal preventive measures, such as wearing a mask, practicing physical distancing and receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine currently available in Canada.

As of July 13, 2021, the following COVID-19 data have been confirmed:

32,543 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases

334 active cases

31,828 recovered cases

371 deaths.

The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) is a critical part of Canada's whole-of-government response to the pandemic. The CAF is pleased to work in close collaboration with provincial, territorial and Indigenous leadership partners to provide emergency support to all community members affected by the recent COVID-19 outbreaks across the country.

As part of Operation VECTOR, which is the CAF's support to the federal, provincial and territorial governments in distributing COVID-19 vaccines, Canadian Rangers and additional CAF personnel are extending their assistance to provincial vaccination authorities.

Ornge's Operation Remote Immunity 2.0 launched on May 31, 2021, and aims to vaccinate approximately 6,000 youth aged 12 to 17 in 31 Ontario fly-in First Nations communities and Moosonee. This week, the CAF's Ornge-supported vaccine clinics are being held in King Fisher Lake First Nation, Bearskin Lake First Nation, Wunnumin First Nation and North Spirit Lake First Nation.

As part of Operation LASER, which is the CAF's response to a global pandemic situation, Canadian Rangers are activated in Kashechewan First Nation in Ontario and Hatchet Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan to provide assistance with COVID-19 response efforts in these communities.

ISC is also working with other federal departments to respond to the request for assistance from the Government of Yukon. The department has reached out to the Council of Yukon First Nations to determine whether First Nations communities have any specific needs that could be supported by the Indigenous Communities Support Fund.

Hatchet Lake in Northern Saskatchewan has had a Delta variant outbreak with over 100 active cases. The Delta variant is more severe, more transmissible and more resistant to a single dose of an mRNA vaccine or AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD vaccine.

Canadian Rangers are also activated in many communities across the country as Sentinels to help identify emerging demands.

Last week, the CAF deployed assets to British Columbia to support local efforts in the emergency response to the wildfires.

This past weekend, the CAF also received a request for assistance from the Province of Ontario to assist with evacuations of communities affected by fires in Northwestern Ontario. Current support is being provided to evacuations in Poplar Hill First Nation, Deer Lake First Nation and Pikangikum, as prioritized by the Province of Ontario.

The CAF is also assisting the Government of Yukon in mitigating the effects of flooding by providing personnel and equipment.

