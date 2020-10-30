Government Of Canada COVID-19 Update For Indigenous Peoples And Communities

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The week of October 18-24 has seen 163 new cases of COVID-19 reported in First Nations communities as of October 24.

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The week of October 18-24 has seen 163 new cases of COVID-19 reported in First Nations communities as of October 24. An increasing number of case transmission has been linked to community transmission and to large private and public gatherings in settings where physical distancing and wearing of masks were not observed.

As of October 29, Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) is aware of these confirmed cases of COVID-19 for First Nations communities on reserve:

1360 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19

348 active cases

74 hospitalizations

997 recovered cases

15 deaths

There are a total of 28 confirmed positive cases in Nunavik, Quebec, and all are recovered.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities were successful in preventing, preparing for and responding to the spread of COVID-19 during the first wave of the pandemic. Even in challenging times, everyone must remain vigilant and continue to follow the measures that save lives. Individuals should continue to be careful and listen to the advice of public health experts. The more cases there are in the community, the greater the opportunity for the virus to be introduced into workplaces, schools and vulnerable settings like long-term care centres. People must continue to:

Properly wear a mask or face covering when in public or around those at risk, especially when it is hard to maintain a physical distance.

Limit contact to the same small circle of people and practice physical distancing with those outside of the household.

Create a supportive environment for people who are isolating to take care of their mental health, and minimize the stress and hardship associated with isolation.

Wash hands frequently and for at least 20 seconds.

Use hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol if soap and water aren't available.

Moreover, everyone should familiarize themselves with the recommended public health guidelines outlined by their province or territory of residence, and/or by their community leadership. They are also encouraged to share the advice of public health experts, such as from the Public Health Agency of Canada, so that their friends and families are also well informed.

We urge everyone to help change the trend by making wise decisions and following recommended public health measures.

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous peoples in Canada:

Twitter: @GCIndigenous Facebook: @GCIndigenous Instagram: @gcindigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenousHealth

Twitter: @Min_IndServ

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada