Government Of Canada Awards Over $3 Million For Research To Protect And Empower Canadian Consumers

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - In today's fast changing digital economy, Canadians need a fair and safe marketplace they can trust.

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ - In today's fast changing digital economy, Canadians need a fair and safe marketplace they can trust.

Today, the Honourable François- Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced more than $3 million in funding over the next two years through the Contributions Program for Non-profit Consumer and Voluntary Organizations to support 21 consumer-interest projects that will contribute to the protection and empowerment of Canadian consumers.

The funded projects cover many topics, including privacy protection in the online marketplace, the accessibility of telecommunications services for vulnerable Canadians, and consumer issues that have resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. These projects will support efforts to ensure Canadians are informed and protected when making decisions to purchase products and services. These efforts align with the government's goal to ensure a strong economic recovery where no one is left behind, and where Canadians feel protected and empowered.

Quotes

"By supporting this research, we are protecting Canadians' interests and empowering consumers. This research will equip consumers with the information they need to be confident marketplace participants, while supporting policy-making from a consumer perspective. Congratulations to today's recipients, I look forward to seeing the findings of their research."

- The Honourable François- Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

The Government of Canada's Contributions Program for Non-Profit Consumer and Voluntary Organizations has an annual budget of $1.69 million . For the two-year 2021-23 call for proposals, the program received 37 proposals, 21 of which were recommended for funding based on merit.

. For the two-year 2021-23 call for proposals, the program received 37 proposals, 21 of which were recommended for funding based on merit. The Office of Consumer Affairs manages this program on behalf of the government.

Research funded through this program will examine emerging issues on topics which include :

the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on how consumers participate in the marketplace and their access to refunds/reimbursements



the Canadian consumer's experience with the existing electric vehicle charging infrastructure



privacy and data risks associated with consumer participation in the digital marketplace and the consumers' understanding of said risks



the evolving telecommunications environment and potential impacts on consumer services

Funding provided through the development stream of this program helps consumer organizations continue to impartially fulfill their mandates to represent the interests of Canadian consumers.

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada