Government Of Canada Awards Contract For The Vessel Life Extension Of Canadian Coast Guard Ships Cape Roger And Cygnus

GATINEAU, QC, March 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the Government of Canada is ensuring the Canadian Coast Guard has the vessels it needs to keep Canadian waterways safe and accessible, while creating jobs and generating economic benefits for communities across Canada.

Following an open and competitive process, Public Services and Procurement Canada, on behalf of the Canadian Coast Guard has awarded a $20.7 million (taxes included) contract to St. John's Dockyard Limited (NewDock), St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, to complete Vessel Life Extension (VLE) work on the Canadian Coast Guard Ships (CCGS) Cape Roger and Cygnus. These two ships perform offshore patrol missions in support of international fisheries surveillance, and are available for search and rescue and environmental response operations on Canada's east coast.

The VLE work will include regulatory inspections, installation of a new crane on each of the two vessels, hull blasting and coating, electrical replacement and refurbishments, overhauling of various components, and the replacement of piping, hull plating and deck steel.

This contract award falls under the repair, refit and maintenance pillar of the National Shipbuilding Strategy, which is helping to ensure that Canada has a safe and effective fleet of ships to serve and protect Canadians for years to come, while providing ongoing opportunities for shipyards and suppliers across Canada. The contract will help create or sustain up to 40 jobs.

Quotes

"Through the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the government is providing the members of the Canadian Coast Guard with the ships they need to carry out their important work for Canadians. The Strategy continues to provide meaningful opportunities for the Canadian marine industry, generating jobs and opportunities here in Newfoundland and Labrador while supporting economic growth across the country."

The Honourable Anita Anand Minister of Public Services and Procurement

"The women and men of the Canadian Coast Guard are essential in keeping our oceans clean, healthy and safe from coast to coast to coast, 365 days a year. In order to do this our Government must be able to provide them with state of the art equipment and resources. Through the Vessel Life Extension on the CCGS Cape Roger and CCGS Cygnus our Coast Guard members will be able to continue their key role in the sustainable development of Canada's Blue Economy.".

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick facts

CCGS Cape Roger and CCGS Cygnus are both stationed in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador.

and Labrador. The VLE work will include two 5-month work periods, commencing with the CCGS Cape Roger in May 2021 , followed by the CCGS Cygnus in November 2021 .

As of December 2020, the Government of Canada had awarded approximately $17.34 billion of National Shipbuilding Strategy-related contracts across the country. Of this value, approximately $5.65 billion -or 32.6% -has been awarded to companies in Atlantic Canada, including small or medium-sized enterprises with fewer than 250 full-time employees.

, the Government of had awarded approximately of National Shipbuilding Strategy-related contracts across the country. Of this value, approximately -or 32.6% -has been awarded to companies in , including small or medium-sized enterprises with fewer than 250 full-time employees. The CCGS Cape Roger and CCGS Cygnus are offshore patrol vessels capable of conducting various missions, including offshore patrol in support of fisheries surveillance. They can also support offshore search and rescue activities and environmental response when needed.

CCGS Cape Roger is named for a cape on the western side of Placentia Bay on the island of Newfoundland . The ship was commissioned into the Canadian Coast Guard in August 1977 .

. The ship was commissioned into the Canadian Coast Guard in . CCGS Cygnus is named after the constellation in the northern hemisphere Cygnus, or the Swan, which is also sometimes called the Northern Cross. In Greek mythology, Cygnus is the son of Poseidon, god of the seas.

Associated links

