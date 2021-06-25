Government Of Canada Announces Reappointments To Canada Industrial Relations Board

GATINEAU, QC, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates to serve the best interests of Canadians on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies, and tribunals across the country.

GATINEAU, QC, June 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to appointing highly qualified candidates to serve the best interests of Canadians on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies, and tribunals across the country.

Today, the Minister of Labour, Filomena Tassi, announced the reappointments of employee members Lisa Addario, Gaétan Ménard and Daniel Thimineur to the Canada Industrial Relations Board. All three members were reappointed to the Board following consultation with organizations representative of employees.

The Canada Industrial Relations Board is an independent, representational, quasi-judicial tribunal responsible for the interpretation and administration of Part I (Industrial Relations) and certain provisions of Part II (Occupational Health and Safety) and Part III (Labour Standards) of the Canada Labour Code. The Canada Industrial Relations Board is also responsible for the interpretation and administration of Part II (Professional Relations) of the Status of the Artist Act and appeals under the Wage Earner Protection Program Act.

The Board's expertise and composition allow it to deal effectively with the complexities of labour relations issues to determine the underlying causes of disputes and to facilitate agreement among the parties.

Quote

"I am pleased to announce several reappointments to the Canada Industrial Relations Board. The leadership, knowledge and experience of these members will play an integral role in supporting the board's decisions on today's crucial labour relations issues." - Minister of Labour, Filomena Tassi

Related Products

Backgrounder: Biographies - Canada Industrial Relations Board

Associated Links

Labour Program Canada Industrial Relations Board

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada