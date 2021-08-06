Government Of Canada Announces Funding To Address Gender-based Violence And Advance Gender Equality

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Everyone has the right to live free from violence.

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Everyone has the right to live free from violence. Unacceptably, too many people in Canada continue to experience violence every day because of their gender, gender expression, gender identity or perceived gender. This issue has only been magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic in communities across the country. That's why the Government of Canada is collaborating with partners to address and prevent gender-based violence in all its forms.

From the start of the pandemic, the Government of Canada has taken swift measures to support front-line organizations providing essential supports and services to women and their families experiencing gender-based violence through COVID-19 emergency funding.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development announced agreements that will see almost $200 million over two years flow to shelters, sexual assault centres and organizations supporting women and children experiencing violence. This will ensure these critical front-line organizations can continue to provide life-saving services and supports to those who need it most. To swiftly deliver these much-needed funds across the country, Women and Gender Equality Canada will work with Women's Shelters Canada, Canadian Women's Foundation and with the Government of Québec.

To accelerate progress towards a National Action Plan on Gender-Based Violence as was committed to in Budget 2021, the Minister announced $27.3 million to support 72 projects to address gender-based violence across Canada. In addition, she announced up to $2 million for a two-year project that will address and prevent gender-based violence in post-secondary institutions, to be delivered through Possibility Seeds.

To further strengthen this work, Budget 2021 committed $14 million for a dedicated secretariat and $11 million for gender-based violence research. The establishment of the Secretariat will allow for the provision of strong evidence, knowledge mobilization, enhanced coordination and collaboration within and across jurisdictions, strengthened engagement with stakeholders and shared accountability approaches. The community-based research will be undertaken collaboratively with community organizations representing those most at risk of gender-based violence, including Black and racialized women, Indigenous women, women with disabilities and LGBTQ2 women.

Stemming from the January 2021 Joint Declaration for a Canada Free of Gender-Based Violence, Minister Monsef announced continued collaboration with provinces and territories through up to $2.8 million for eight joint projects to address gender-based violence in British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Yukon.

To support the Government of Canada's commitment to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan, a call for proposals will be announced later this month to bolster the capacity of Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations to provide gender-based violence prevention programming.

In addition, Minister Monsef is pleased to announce that up to $6.2 million will be provided to the Assembly of First Nations to empower First Nations women and increase their leadership and democratic participation. Funding will also be provided to Pauktuutit and Women of the Métis Nation to develop plans to do the same in their respective communities.

Finally, to further support women's leadership, Minister Monsef also announced approximately $693,000 for the Canadian Partnership for Women and Children's Health (CanWaCH) to support a series of events over the next two years that will bring together feminist organizations and community leaders. These events will provide a forum for Canada's women's movement to come together in all its diversity to strengthen connections and work more closely together to create a fairer, stronger and more equitable Canada.

Quote

"Ensuring women, children, Indigenous peoples and underserved populations feel safer in their own communities is a top priority for the Government of Canada. We cannot and will not let the hard-won gains of the women who came before us be rolled back as we begin our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. These investments in projects from across Canada will address systemic issues that at-risk and underserved women face and help ensure an inclusive recovery from the pandemic. Thank you for your advocacy, your dedication, and your work making our communities safer and more equal for everyone."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P., Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

"The Government of New Brunswick's Women's Equality Branch is committed to ensuring personal safety and economic security for all women. To address the realities the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on, we are looking forward to partnering with Women and Gender Equality Canada on two priority items."

The Honourable Tammy Scott-Wallace, Minister responsible for Women's Equality

"As Prince Edward Island's Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, I am grateful for the Federal contribution toward valuable gender-based violence prevention work that will be taking place in our province. These partnerships are historic, and are something that provinces and territories have requested throughout many discussions. Working together in such a way is something that I spoke to at our most recent Ministers meeting, and I am very pleased with this collaboration and am proud to have endorsed the FPT Ministerial Joint Declaration for a Canada Free of Gender-Based Violence. I look forward to the future outcomes that will result from working together."

The Honourable Natalie Jameson, Minister responsible for the Status of Women

"The Government of Yukon is pleased to hear of the funding being awarded to two Yukon initiatives—Sally & Sisters/Soeurs and the Sexualized Assault Response Team. Now more than ever, we recognize the critical importance of customized programs and supports as we work to eliminate gender-based violence."

The Honourable Jeanie McLean, Minister of Education and Minister responsible for the Women's Directorate

"Gender-based violence occurs in all communities and it's for this reason, we've committed to develop an action plan to end gender-based violence. And in doing so, work closely with our federal partners just as we are today. We have a lot of work ahead of us - good work that will make a difference in many people's lives. We also know that inaction is not an option and we can't do it alone."

Grace Lore, MLA, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, British Columbia

Quick Facts

As part of Canada's COVID-19 Emergency Response Plan, Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE) received $90 million to fund over 1,200 organizations across Canada, including women's shelters, Indigenous off-reserve shelters, sexual assault centres, women's organizations and other organizations providing supports and services to those experiencing gender-based violence to ensure continuity of services during this challenging time. Since April 2020, more than 1.1 million women and children have a place to turn because of this funding.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has supported a total of over 400 projects working to address and prevent gender-based violence with over $149 million in funding.

Budget 2021 committed $601.3 million over five years, starting in 2021-22, to advance towards the development of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. This includes $415 million that will be provided to WAGE:

$200 million over 2 years to support gender-based violence organizations

over 2 years to support gender-based violence organizations

$105 million over 5 years to enhance Gender-Based Violence programs, for initiatives to engage men & boys; stop human trafficking, support at-risk populations and survivors, and provide support for testing and implementing best-practices

over 5 years to enhance Gender-Based Violence programs, for initiatives to engage men & boys; stop human trafficking, support at-risk populations and survivors, and provide support for testing and implementing best-practices

$14 million over 5 years for a dedicated secretariat to coordinate ongoing work towards the development & implementation of the Gender-Based Violence National Action Plan

over 5 years for a dedicated secretariat to coordinate ongoing work towards the development & implementation of the Gender-Based Violence National Action Plan

$11 million over 5 years for gender-based violence research and knowledge mobilization

over 5 years for gender-based violence research and knowledge mobilization

$55 million over 5 years to bolster the capacity of Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations to provide gender-based violence prevention programming aimed at addressing the root causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+people

over 5 years to bolster the capacity of Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations to provide gender-based violence prevention programming aimed at addressing the root causes of violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+people

$30 million over 5 years so crisis hotlines can serve the urgent needs of more Canadians to prevent the escalation of gender-based violence.

Associated Links

Backgrounder

The Gender Based Violence funding announcements took place on August 6.

Department for Women and Gender Equality Canada - Gender-Based Violence Program

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a public health risk, a national security concern, a human rights violation and a significant barrier to gender equality in Canada. Gender-based violence costs women and gender-diverse people their lives. It can have profound effects on women, children, LGBTQ2 people, Indigenous women, Black and other racialized women, women living with a disability and women living in rural and remote regions.

As part of the 2017 federal strategy , It's Time: Canada's Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence (GBV Strategy), the Government of Canada is advancing efforts in three areas: preventing gender-based violence; supporting survivors and their families; and promoting responsive legal and justice systems.

To actively ensure that anyone facing GBV has reliable and timely access to protection and services, no matter who they are or where they live, the Government of Canada is also working with provinces and territories, Indigenous partners and stakeholders on the development of a National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

Budget 2021 included a historic investment of $601.3 million over five years, starting in 2021-22 to advance towards a new National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

Today's announcement includes:

Almost $200 million over two years to shelters, sexual assault centres and organizations supporting women and children experiencing violence. This will ensure these critical front-line organizations can continue to provide life-saving services and supports to those who need it most. To swiftly deliver these much-needed funds across the country, Women and Gender Equality Canada will continue to work with Women's Shelters Canada, Canadian Women's Foundation and with the Government of Québec.

Up to $27.3 million to support 72 projects to address gender-based violence across Canada. In addition, up to $2 million for a two-year project that will address and prevent gender-based violence in post-secondary institutions, to be delivered through Possibility Seeds.

Approximately $693,000 for the Canadian Partnership for Women and Children's Health (CanWaCH) to support a series of events over the next two years that will bring together feminist organizations and community leaders. These events will provide a forum for Canada's women's movement to come together in all its diversity to strengthen connections and work more closely together to create a fairer, stronger and more equitable Canada.

Up to $6.2 million to the Assembly of First Nations to empower First Nations women and increase their leadership and democratic participation. In addition, funding will be provided to Pauktuutit and Women of the Métis Nation to develop plans to do the same in their respective communities.

Stemming from the January 2021 endorsement of the historic FPT Ministerial Joint Declaration for a Canada Free of Gender-Based Violence, the Minister announced continued collaboration with Provinces and Territories through up to $2.8M for eight gender-based violence joint projects in British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Yukon.

The funding announced today builds on investments made to date to further address gender-based violence in our country.

To further strengthen this work, Budget 2021 committed $14 million for a dedicated secretariat and $11 million for gender-based violence research. The establishment of the Secretariat will allow for the provision of strong evidence, knowledge mobilization, enhanced coordination and collaboration within and across jurisdictions, strengthened engagement with stakeholders and shared accountability approaches. This funding will allow WAGE to support community-based research on emerging issues relevant to addressing gender-based violence. The community-based research will be undertaken collaboratively with community organizations representing those most at risk of gender-based violence, including Black and racialized women, Indigenous women, women with disabilities and LGBTQ2 women.

Finally, to support the Government of Canada's commitment to the 2021 Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan, an upcoming call for proposals will be announced later this month to bolster the capacity of Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ organizations to provide gender-based violence prevention programming.

Project Funding Details : Gender Based Violence Program

National

Canadian Council of Muslim Women Toronto, Ontario

Canadian Federation of Humane Societies Ottawa, Ontario

End FGM Canada Network Society West Vancouver, British Columbia

Ending Violence Association of Canada Ottawa, Ontario

HIV Legal Network Toronto, Ontario

Institute for Research and Development on Inclusion and Society Oshawa, Ontario

The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/ McGill University Montréal, Quebec

White Ribbon Toronto, Ontario

Women's Shelters Canada / Hébergement femmes Canada Ottawa, Ontario

Pacific

Aboriginal Coalition to End Homelessness Society Victoria, British Columbia

B.C. Federation of Labour Vancouver, British Columbia

DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society Surrey, British Columbia

Dixon Transition Society Burnaby, British Columbia

Health Justice Society Vancouver, British Columbia

Justice for Girls Outreach Society Vancouver, British Columbia

Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society Langley, British Columbia

Peers Victoria Resources Society Victoria, British Columbia

RainCity Housing and Support Society Vancouver, British Columbia

Rise Women's Legal Centre Vancouver, British Columbia

Société Inform'Elles Society Vancouver, British Columbia

Surrey Women's Centre Society Surrey, British Columbia

The Circle Salt Spring Education Society Salt Spring Island, British Columbia

The Vancouver Women's Health Collective Society Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver & Lower Mainland Multicultural Family Support Services Society (VLMFSS) Vancouver, British Columbia

Warriors Against Violence Society Vancouver, British Columbia

Prairies

Catholic Family Services of Prince Albert Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Centre for Sexuality Society Calgary, Alberta

HIV Community Link Society Calgary, Alberta

Institute for the Advancement of Aboriginal Women Edmonton, Alberta

Manitoba Association of Women's Shelters Inc. Winkler, Manitoba

Samson Cree Nation Maskwacis, Alberta

Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton Edmonton, Alberta

The West Central Women's Resource Centre Inc. Winnipeg, Manitoba

University of Alberta Edmonton, Alberta

Ontario

AIDS Committee of Ottawa Ottawa, Ontario

Anova: a future without violence London, Ontario

Barbra Schlifer Commemorative Clinic Toronto, Ontario

Coopération Intégration Canada Inc. Ottawa, Ontario

Embrave Agency to End Violence Mississauga, Ontario

Heritage Skills Development Centre Scarborough, Ontario

Luke's Place Support & Resource Centre for Women & Children Oshawa, Ontario

Malton Women Council Mississauga, Ontario

Moyo Health & Community Services Brampton, Ontario

North York Women's Resource Centre Toronto, Ontario

Kitchener-Waterloo Young Women's Christian Association Kitchener, Ontario

Sexual Assault Centre Kingston Incorporated Kingston, Ontario

South Asian Women's Centre Toronto, Ontario

The Redwood…For Women and Children Fleeing Abuse Toronto, Ontario

Victim Services of Durham Region Whitby, Ontario

Women's Health in Women's Hands Community Health Centre Toronto, Ontario

Women's Place (St Catharines & District) Inc. St. Catharines, Ontario

Women's Sexual Assault Centre Pembroke, Ontario

Quebec and Nunavut

Association Y.W.C.A. de Québec Québec

L'R des centres de femmes du Québec Montréal, Quebec

Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale Montréal, Quebec

Atlantic

Avalon Centre Society Halifax, Nova Scotia

Beausejour Family Crisis Resource Centre Inc. Shediac, New Brunswick

Centre de prévention de la violence inc. Sainte-Anne de Kent, New Brunswick

Gateway Status of Women Inc. Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador

L'Escale MadaVic Inc. Edmundston, New Brunswick

New Brunswick Multicultural Council Inc. Fredericton, New Brunswick

We Worthy Women Halifax, Nova Scotia

North

FOXY (Fostering Open eXpression among Youth) Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada