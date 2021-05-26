Government Of Canada Announces Funding For COVID-19 Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites In Nova Scotia

HALIFAX, NS, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working with all partners to protect the health and safety of Canadians and to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the variants of concern in Canada.

HALIFAX, NS, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is working with all partners to protect the health and safety of Canadians and to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the variants of concern in Canada. Self-isolation is one of the most effective ways to help stop the spread of COVID-19. However, for some people in Canada, crowded housing conditions and high costs can make it unsafe or impossible to self-isolate, putting themselves, their families and communities at risk through no fault of their own.

Today, Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, on behalf of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, announced $4.2 million to operate safe voluntary isolation sites in Nova Scotia. These sites help those who have COVID-19, or have been exposed to it, access safe isolation accommodations to keep themselves and their community safe.

Voluntary isolation sites reduce the risks of spreading the virus among household contacts in situations where individuals are faced with crowded housing and do not have an alternative. These sites are one of the rapid response tools established to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and can be deployed to communities facing outbreaks.

The Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites Program directly supports cities, municipalities and health regions that are at-risk of COVID-19 community transmission. Sites selected under the Program provide an accessible location where individuals can safely self-isolate for the required period. Local public health officials determine eligible individuals who may be offered the option to transfer to the isolation site on a voluntary basis to keep them and their household contacts safe during an outbreak in their community.

Quotes

"Helping people to self-isolate when they don't have the means to do so where they live is an important way to help stop the spread of COVID-19. This funding will help Nova Scotia continue to operate safe, voluntary isolation sites in their communities by reducing transmission of the virus."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu Minister of Health

"Self-isolation remains one of the most effective tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Canada. The funding for safe voluntary sites will provide Nova Scotians with safe, accessible locations to adequately self-isolate to protect themselves and their loved ones."

Andy Fillmore Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"We want to eliminate barriers that can make it difficult for some Nova Scotians to properly self-isolate. We know that self-isolation is an important public health measure that limits the spread of COVID-19 and its variants in our province. By increasing access to safe places to self-isolate, we are in turn protecting families and communities."

The Honourable Zach Churchill Minister of the Department of Health and Wellness, Government of Nova Scotia

Quick Facts

$4.2 million is being provided to the Province of Nova Scotia for the operation of several sites totalling 60 rooms across the province.

is being provided to the Province of for the operation of several sites totalling 60 rooms across the province. As part of Canada's rapid response tools against the spread of COVID-19, the Government of Canada is providing a total of $100 million in funding to municipalities and health regions to establish Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites across the country.

rapid response tools against the spread of COVID-19, the Government of is providing a total of in funding to municipalities and health regions to establish Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites across the country. To date, the Safe Voluntary Isolation Sites program is providing approximately $88.4 million to support projects in Ontario , Saskatchewan , and Nova Scotia , which totals approximately 2,150 rooms in Ontario , 300 spaces in Saskatchewan , and 60 rooms in Nova Scotia .

to support projects in , , and , which totals approximately 2,150 rooms in , 300 spaces in , and 60 rooms in . Since the first site opened in Toronto in September 2020 , approximately 6,150 individuals have sought access and support through one of the federally-funded voluntary isolation sites across the country.

in , approximately 6,150 individuals have sought access and support through one of the federally-funded voluntary isolation sites across the country. Regular monitoring and reporting of safe voluntary isolation sites will be conducted in coordination with local public health officials.

The sharing of best practices will be encouraged among the selected isolation sites to improve how the sites operate and how services are delivered to the individuals who access them.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, Canadians are advised to follow local public health measures, avoid places that do not have controls in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and to stay home if they are experiencing any symptoms.

Associated Links

Support for Provinces and Territories

Canada.ca/coronavirus

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada