Government Of Canada Announces Funding For 29 New Road Safety Projects

OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Road safety programs protect Canadians by finding ways to improve safety for all road users, while also reducing the risk of collisions.

OTTAWA, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Road safety programs protect Canadians by finding ways to improve safety for all road users, while also reducing the risk of collisions. That's why Transport Canada is funding new projects nationwide that address ongoing road safety challenges.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced 29 new projects that have been selected to receive funding from the Enhanced Road Safety Transfer Payment Program.

The Program will provide $12.5 million to fund projects across Canada that will improve vehicle safety and reduce the risk of collisions, including new tools to decrease drug-impaired driving, cyclist safety, new connected and automated vehicle sensors, and tools to decrease distracted driving and speeding.

Examples of key projects include:

developing a virtual reality simulator for commercial drivers to improve road safety;

assessing how simulation technology impacts truck driver training, and determining if this technology is helpful in creating favourable conditions for women to join the trucking industry;

creating a commercial vehicle inspection station with virtual operations;

monitoring impaired driving in Canada ; and

; and increasing public awareness to find visual cues to promote road safety.

Provincial and territorial governments, non-governmental organizations, academia, safety organizations, and private sector enterprises are among the groups receiving funding. Transport Canada offers a maximum contribution of up to 75 per cent of the total project eligible costs.

The Enhanced Road Safety Transfer Payment Program directly supports Canada's national road safety priorities. A list of all successful projects, including those from previous years, is available online.

Quote

"As I've said before, we all win from good road safety ideas. The Enhanced Road Safety Transfer Payment Program is funding new, innovative road safety initiatives. The projects announced today will deliver real results that improve road safety for Canadians across the country."

The Honourable Omar AlghabraMinister of Transport

Quick Facts

Transport Canada provides annual contributions to the provinces, territories, and the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators to support the implementation of the National Safety Code standards, as well as the management of the national Instructor Training and Certification program, through the existing Road Safety Transfer Payment Program. Budget 2019 bolstered these efforts by adding additional funding through the Enhanced Road Safety Transfer Payment Program.

provides annual contributions to the provinces, territories, and the Canadian Council of Motor Transport Administrators to support the implementation of the National Safety Code standards, as well as the management of the national Instructor Training and Certification program, through the existing Road Safety Transfer Payment Program. Budget 2019 bolstered these efforts by adding additional funding through the Enhanced Road Safety Transfer Payment Program. The Enhanced Road Safety Transfer Payment Program funds projects to help create tools that address road safety challenges. The program provides funding to government and non-governmental organizations to support road safety initiatives.

Funding for the Enhanced Road Safety Transfer Payment program for 2021-2022 is $12.5 million , an increase of $2 million over the previous year and the highest level offered to date.

, an increase of over the previous year and the highest level offered to date. Combined, the existing and the enhanced programs provide $43.2 million over three years, dedicated to improving road safety in Canada .

Associated links

SOURCE Transport Canada