Government Of Canada Announces Contribution To A New Marine Acoustic Research Station In The St. Lawrence Estuary

RIMOUSKI, QC, Nov. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes that marine species are impacted by underwater vessel noise. Acoustic disturbances can affect their ability to find prey, navigate effectively, and communicate with each other, while also creating stress., Through the Whales Initiative and the Quiet Vessel Initiative, the Government is taking action to mitigate the effects of anthropogenic underwater noise, protect the marine environment and foster the development of new technologies, quiet vessel designs, and operational practices that reduce underwater noise.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau announced $2.5M through the Quiet Vessel Initiative to help establish and operate the world-class Marine Acoustic Research Station (MARS) in the St. Lawrence Estuary. The research station will be comprised of underwater hydrophones that are anchored to the sea bed, and connected to telecommunication buoys in the Laurentian Channel shipping corridor, near Rimouski, Quebec.

This investment in research will help address the impacts of underwater vessel noise on the environment. Results of the MARS project will inform the development of further Canadian quiet vessel solutions nationally and internationally, and can be used to measure the effectiveness of innovations like new propeller designs, vessel maintenance practices, and new types of hull coatings to help reduce underwater vessel noise.

As a joint venture between the Institut des sciences de la mer de Rimouski (ISMER) of the Université du Québec à Rimouski, Innovation maritime (IMAR, Institut maritime du Québec), Multi-Électronique (MTE) and OpDAQ Systèmes, and several Canadian ship-owners, the project brings together Canadian expertise to better understand underwater vessel noise, and reduce the negative environmental impacts of marine shipping in the St. Lawrence and the Great Lakes regions.

"While Canada's coasts and marine species are more protected than ever before, our Government remains committed to preserving and protecting our vulnerable marine environment. The Government of Canada's Quiet Vessel Initiative is a crucial element in helping to address the impacts of underwater vessel noise, and we look forward to developing further quiet vessel solutions in Canada with assistance from the Marine Acoustic Research Station project."

The Honourable Marc GarneauMinister of Transport

"Acquiring new knowledge about the noise generated by marine shipping is important for the protection of marine mammals in the St. Lawrence. The data from the new marine acoustic research station will make it possible to develop concrete solutions to reduce noise impacts and promote sustainable cohabitation in this exceptionally diverse marine ecosystem, while allowing the Institut des sciences de la mer de Rimouski of the Université du Québec à Rimouski and Innovation maritime to develop expertise and cutting-edge talent unique to Canada."

Guillaume St-Onge, Director of ISMER, and Sylvain Lafrance, Director, Innovation maritime

The Quiet Vessel Initiative is a five-year, $26 million initiative, testing the most promising technologies, vessel designs, retrofits and operational practices to make vessels quieter. It is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to address underwater vessel noise and to protect the marine environment.

The Government of Quebec is also providing funding for the project, along with financial and in-kind contributions from various private partners associated with the project.

is also providing funding for the project, along with financial and in-kind contributions from various private partners associated with the project. The Institut des sciences de la mer de Rimouski , of the Université du Québec à Rimouski , one of the most important university research institutes in marine sciences in Canada , brings together a significant amount of researchers and students who are dedicated to discovery and the advancement of knowledge about marine and coastal environments with a sustainable development and climate change lens.

, of the Université du Québec à , one of the most important university research institutes in marine sciences in , brings together a significant amount of researchers and students who are dedicated to discovery and the advancement of knowledge about marine and coastal environments with a sustainable development and climate change lens. Innovation maritime is a technology transfer centre college affiliated with the Institut maritime du Québec. Its mission is to contribute to the development of the maritime sector and to create excellence through innovation. The organization develops solutions which benefit businesses, through applied research, technical assistance and the sharing of information.

