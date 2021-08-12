Government Of Canada Announces A Call For Proposals To Strengthen Community-level Data And Research Projects Related To Public Infrastructure

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The establishment of an advanced understanding of public infrastructure needs, challenges, and opportunities is key to making evidence-based decisions that maximize the benefits of every infrastructure dollar invested by...

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The establishment of an advanced understanding of public infrastructure needs, challenges, and opportunities is key to making evidence-based decisions that maximize the benefits of every infrastructure dollar invested by all orders of government. The Government of Canada is working to ensure that every dollar spent in infrastructure achieves triple benefits - that is, grows our economy and create jobs, tackles climate change and contributes to building a more resilient and inclusive country for all.

Today, Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, announces an open and competitive call for proposals under the Research and Knowledge Initiative (RKI) to strengthen the development and use of community-level data and research, supporting more evidence- and results-based approaches to public infrastructure programs and investments in cities, rural and remote, and Indigenous communities across Canada. The Research and Knowledge Initiative, a merit-based contributions program, aims to facilitate collaboration and partnership among key public infrastructure actors and stakeholders, and support data, research, and knowledge-sharing activities.

The $6 million investment in data and research on community-level public infrastructure will play an important role in advancing knowledge of local realities in support of strengthening Canada's economic growth, connecting communities, and building a greener future. This current call for proposals under the Research and Knowledge Initiative will fund a maximum of $600K per fiscal year per project, with activities to conclude by March 31, 2024.

Eligible recipients are legal entities validly incorporated or registered in Canada such as Canadian academic or other research institutions, industry or professional associations, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit organizations, private organizations. Applications are also welcome from provincial, territorial, regional, municipal or Indigenous governments, international not-for-profit entities and individuals not affiliated with an organization. More information about the Research Knowledge Initiative, details on eligibility, and how to apply may be found on the Infrastructure Canada website. An online applicant portal will be available as of September 1, 2021, and applications are due by October 25, 2021, 23:59 PDT.

Public infrastructure plays an important national role, strengthening Canada's economic growth, connecting communities, and supporting a greener future as we navigate out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quotes

"Enhancing our understanding of local realities—both the differences and the commonalities—can help to improve national, regional and local public infrastructure decision-making and can facilitate innovation, empower citizens, and enhance service delivery across Canada."

Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

The Research and Knowledge Initiative is a national, merit-based contribution funding program that was created to support data and research on issues related to public infrastructure and communities, with the purpose of advancing understanding of public infrastructure needs, challenges, and opportunities relevant to Canadians.

This current call for proposals of up to $6M under the Research and Knowledge Initiative provides up to $600K per year for projects that strengthen the development and use of community-level data and research related to public infrastructure in cities, rural and remote areas, and Indigenous communities across Canada .

Projects should address a current or emerging public infrastructure issue of broad relevance from a local or place-based perspective, engage a wide range of stakeholders, share knowledge in broad and lasting ways, and be designed to deliver intended results and ensure strong stewardship of resources.

Associated links

