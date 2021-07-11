Government Of Canada And Government Of British Columbia To Establish Donation-matching With The Canadian Red Cross For BC Wildfires

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes the hardship Canadians have encountered due to the wildfires in British Columbia (BC) and is committed to support them through these difficult times.

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada recognizes the hardship Canadians have encountered due to the wildfires in British Columbia (BC) and is committed to support them through these difficult times.

Today, the Minister for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, and the British Columbia Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, announced coordinated donation-matching programs with the Canadian Red Cross to support the disaster relief effort in Lytton and other communities impacted by the devastating forest fires in BC.

The Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia will each match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross (CRC), which means that every $1 donated will become $3 to support those affected by the wildfires. This will be retroactive to donations received since July 3, 2021, when the Red Cross BC Wildfire Fire Appeal fund began. The Government of Canada will match donations for the next 30 days.

Donated funds will support the range of emergency services the CRC is delivering to those in need, on behalf of the Government of British Columbia. These services include things such as temporary lodging, clothing, food, and other essential supplies not covered by other federal or provincial programs. In addition, donated funds will allow the CRC to continue to support evacuees, as they begin the long process of recovery.

The Government of Canada recognizes the heroic work of first responders, volunteers, civil society, and emergency managers across all levels of governments and Indigenous communities in the response and recovery efforts in Lytton and surrounding areas, as well as across British-Columbia.

Canadians wishing to make a financial donation to help those impacted by the BC fires can do so online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, by texting FIRES to 45678 or by contacting their local Canadian Red Cross office.

Quote(s)

"The Government of Canada is and will continue to be a strong and active partner to assist people and communities affected by the wildfires in British Columbia. We are committed to providing a coordinated federal response that is also complementary to existing programs to the residents of Lytton and surrounding communities. We are pleased to join together with the Government of British Columbia for this donation-matching campaign encouraging Canadians to contribute with charitable donations to the Canadian Red Cross."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"This past year, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us what we can do when we work together, and this is another chance for us to do that. The Province of British Columbia continues to support evacuees through Emergency Support Services. By matching Red Cross contributions, donations will go even further to aid community recovery and the Red Cross' critical work on the ground."

- The Honourable Mike Farnworth, British Columbia Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General

"The tragic loss and devastating impact in Lytton, British Columbia, due to the wildfires has forever changed the families who were affected. The Canadian Red Cross welcomes the matching funds being provided by the Governments of Canada and British Columbia to help people impacted by the fires meet their urgent needs, in addition to support their long-term recovery. As the ongoing threat of the fires continues in British Columbia, the Red Cross will work collaboratively with governments, Indigenous leadership and local communities to assist people directly impacted by the fires in the days, weeks and months ahead."

- Conrad Sauvé, president and CEO, Canadian Red Cross

Quick Facts

The CRC is part of the largest humanitarian network in the world and stands ready to help people and communities before, during and after a disaster. The CRC was part of relief efforts and recovery in response to emergency events in Canada including the 2017 and 2018 BC wildfires and 2016 Fort McMurray wildfires as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

including the 2017 and 2018 BC wildfires and 2016 Fort McMurray wildfires as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government Operations Centre through staff in the region is coordinating the federal response to the BC wildfires.

The Government of Canada continues to monitor and assess the national wildfire situation 24/7, and along with all partners continues to assess the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on wildfire response.

Associated Links

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada