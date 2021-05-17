Government Investigations & Litigation Partner Cliff Stricklin Joins King & Spalding In Denver

DENVER, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding today announced that Cliff Stricklin, whose nationally-acclaimed litigation and counseling practice focuses on government investigations and critical civil disputes, has joined as a partner in the...

DENVER, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding today announced that Cliff Stricklin, whose nationally-acclaimed litigation and counseling practice focuses on government investigations and critical civil disputes, has joined as a partner in the firm's Special Matters and Government Investigations team. Stricklin will be based in the firm's Denver office.

Stricklin, a former member of the Management Board and global leader of the Investigations, Financial Regulations and White Collar practice group at an international AmLaw 100 law firm, has extraordinary trial and litigation experience as a judge, prosecutor and defense counsel in a variety of matters, including critical civil and criminal trials, securities enforcement and regulation, False Claims Act cases, and industrial accidents, in the environmental, energy, technology, health care, engineering, and food production industries. He has performed internal investigations on behalf of corporations and boards on subjects that include corporate governance and control, audit and accounting issues, and sensitive personnel matters.

"Cliff serves as a trusted advisor to Boards of Directors and management in handling their most important business and legal issues," said Zach Fardon, who leads King & Spalding's Government Matters practice, which includes our Special Matters and Government Investigations team. "He is an accomplished lawyer with a versatile skill set and excellent judgment that clients deeply value."

In addition to his private practice, Stricklin held various leadership roles with the U.S. Department of Justice, including First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado and Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of Texas. As a federal prosecutor, he was the lead trial attorney in high-profile financial fraud and securities cases, including Enron and Qwest.

His remarkable courtroom experience extends to the bench. During his four-year term as a state Texas district judge, Stricklin heard thousands of cases, with not one case overturned on appeal. He also earned the role of presiding judge in Dallas County, Texas, where he implemented measures designed to bring openness and fairness to the justice system.

Stricklin's expertise has been widely acclaimed, earning repeated recognitions in such publications as Chambers USA (Band One) and Best Lawyers in America. He is committed to the Denver community, serving on multiple not-for-profit Boards in the area, including Urban Peak (mission to eliminate youth homelessness) and The Blue Bench (mission to eliminate sexual assault). He received his law degree from Washington & Lee University School of Law and undergraduate degree from Baylor University.

Stricklin joins a Denver office comprised of an array of lawyers advising clients on litigation, regulatory, and transactional matters, including intellectual property disputes, FDA regulatory issues, and project finance and private equity transactions.

"King & Spalding's investigations and litigation expertise and reputation are well deserved and are the best in class," Stricklin said. "I am honored to join a world-class team to help build upon the reputation of the firm both nationally and in the Denver marketplace."

About King & SpaldingCelebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,200 lawyers in 22 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com .

