GovDeals.com Celebrates Its Two-Millionth Online Auction Transaction

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GovDeals.com , a Liquidity Services (LQDT) - Get Report marketplace for state and local government surplus sales, is pleased to announce the achievement of another notable milestone in the company's twenty-year history; closing on the sale of its two-millionth item through its online auction platform.

The two-millionth sale was a 2008 John Deere XUV 625i Gator , on behalf of Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis, IN. The auction had 889 unique visitors and received 41 bids from 10 bidders. The $805 winning bid for the five-day auction was from a buyer in Winnetka, IL.

Since its inception, GovDeals has helped more than 14,000 government agencies transparently sell a broad range of items in over 500 categories. Through the GovDeals marketplace, agencies have sold close to $1.4 billion in transportation assets, including automobiles, trucks, railway cars, and aircraft; more than $417 million in construction and heavy equipment assets; $119 million in electronic equipment; and $62 million in consumer goods. At the same time, GovDeals promotes auction listings to more than 3.6 million registered bidders across the globe.

GovDeals reached the milestone of selling one million items on February 23, 2016, 16 years since inception. As the marketplace gains market share and accelerates growth, it only took a little more than four years to sell its next million items.

"Reaching this milestone of completing two million successful transactions in such a short amount of time is a true testament to the commitment and dedication of the GovDeals team, as well as our loyal buyers and sellers," said Steve Kranzusch, Vice President and General Manager of GovDeals. "GovDeals has thrived due to the unique sales model we provide our government clients. We look forward to continued growth and new business achievements as we continue to serve the government surplus market."

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

GovDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services, which operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces enabling buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment in over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for commercial and government sellers. Superior service, unmatched scale, and ability to deliver results enable Liquidity Services to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 14,000 sellers worldwide. With more than $8 billion in completed transactions and over 3.6 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, the company is the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions.

