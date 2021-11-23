Gov. Reeves, State Rep. Crudup Join National Pro-Life Leaders For A Dobbs Prayer Event Hosted By FRC In Jackson, Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves and Mississippi State Representative Ronnie Crudup, Jr. will join pro-life leaders from across the nation on Sunday, November 28, for Pray Together for Life, a nationwide prayer event. The event, hosted by Family Research Council, will take place in Jackson, Mississippi, home of the pro-life law at issue in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization three days before the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in the case. For decades, pro-life Americans have prayed and worked to see Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion on demand through all nine months of pregnancy, overturned. This decision could be the case that sends Roe to the dustbin of history.

Spanning across political, denominational, and ethnic lines, other speakers include:

Marjorie Dannenfelser, President, Susan B. Anthony List Mike Farris, President & CEO, Alliance Defending Freedom Ryan Bomberger, Co-Founder, Radiance Foundation Michele Bachmann, Chairman, Board of Directors, Family Research Council Troy Miller, President & CEO, NRBTV Vincent Mathews, Jr., Bishop, Tabernacle Church of God in Christ ( Southaven, Miss.)Bishop Joseph Kopacz, Roman Catholic Bishop of Jackson, Miss. Jack Hibbs, Senior Pastor, Calvary Chapel Chino Hills ( Chino Hills, Calif.) Carter Conlon, Senior Pastor, Times Square Church ( New York, N.Y.) Monica Sparks, President, Democrats For Life of America Adrienne Pena-Garza, Hidalgo County GOP Chairwoman Tina Whittington, Executive Vice President, Students for LifeDr. Deborah Honeycutt, Chairman, Human Coalition Action Alveda King, Activist & Evangelist Josiah Presley, Abortion survivor from South Korea Mayra Rodriguez, Former Planned Parenthood employee Flip and Bailey Benham, Activists

Dannenfelser, Farris, Bomberger, and Whittington will speak in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

WHAT: Pray Together for LifeWHEN: November 28, 2021, 7:00 - 8:30 pm CT (doors open at 6:00 pm CT)WHERE: New Horizon Church (1750 Ellis Ave., Suite 200, Jackson, MS 39204), or online at praytogetherforlife.com. To obtain media credentials for this event, please email media@frc.org.

