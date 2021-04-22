Gourmet Brand Symphony Chips Announces New Brand Partnership With Grammy-Nominated R&B Singer / Songwriter Stokley

ATLANTA, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black-owned gourmet brand Symphony Chips is excited to announce their new brand partnership with multi-Grammy nominated R&B star Stokley.Together, Symphony Chips and Stokley will work to inspire chip lovers to choose a healthier snack option.

Symphony Chips has emerged as one of the industry's fastest-growing gourmet potato chip brands since its inception and is now sold around the country in stores like Whole Foods, Target, and Walmart. Symphony Chips is the only chip created from a special signature proprietary blend of 28 herbs and spice that will awaken your tastebuds with every bite leaving you with a harmonious experience. Symphony Chips contains non-GMO, no MSG, All-Natural, and vegan friendly. They come in three dynamic flavors: Original, Smoked, and Balsamic. The brand has been highlighted by many outlets, including Good Morning America Deals and Steals segment.

"We're excited to have such an acclaimed artist like Stokley to bring his Symphony spirit to our brand and customers. As a brand, we truly believe in authenticity and originality," said Dondre Anderson, Symphony Chips. "Stokley embodies these things; thus, aligning perfectly with our brand and we look forward to a long-lasting relationship. His voice, songs, and spirits are as harmonious as our flavors. Together, we will sing."

With this new relationship, both Symphony and Stokley are looking forward to engaging chip lovers worldwide with exciting consumer experiences. The details of engagement are still being framed. However, fans can expect to see the brand and Stokley come together through various social and virtual experiences.

"Symphony Chips is amazing and I'm thrilled to be part of their evolution. And this partnership couldn't have happened at a better time. Believing in organic growth and moving forward, which is the premise of my upcoming album. Working with this amazing family brand will be a match made in chip heaven," said Stokley. "Not to mention, the flavors are actual herbs and spices, versus chemicals, artificial flavors, and colors. Just like the process of making music you can taste the love in each chip."

Stokley is also gearing up for the release of his sophomore album Sankofa that will be released this summer. This week he released the "Cascade- LVRS Quarrel Mix" with a live performance video. This version is stripped-down to reveal a more intimate and seductive side of the single. It is currently available on all DSPs.

About Stokley

Stokley is a multi-Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, and percussionist, who is best known as the former lead singer and studio drummer of the legendary band, Mint Condition. Throughout his career, Stokley has contributed to many music classics by artists like Prince, Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Alicia Keys, Luther Vandross, and more. Embarking on his solo, Stokley released his first solo album Introducing Stokley in 2017 producing chart-topping singles "Organic" and "Level." He is now preparing to release his sophomore album Sankofa in 2021.

About Symphony Chips

Symphony Chips is a black family-owned gourmet brand started by retired Las Vegas Chef Andre' Anderson. Originally started as a spice brand, the company evolved into a potato chip company and has progressed into one of the fastest-growing small businesses. Its mission is to provide the world with a better snack experience and empower the communities that need it most. Through their non-profit Symphony Crumbs, they will empower the community by providing employment and employment training.

