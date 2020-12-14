GoTreads Gets Surge From First-Ever Free Harmon Brothers Ad Campaign

Creators of Campaigns for Squatty Potty, Lume, Chatbooks, and Purple Roll out Ad Campaign and Accompanying BTS DocuSeries for GoTreads, Winner of its "100K Poop to Gold Giveaway" COVID-Relief Contest Awarding One Business a Free Harmon Brothers Campaign

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers , the Utah-based social media ad agency behind "the greatest viral ad in internet history," has earned national headlines, more than 1.5 billion views, and helped drive over $400 million in sales with its social blockbusters such as Squatty Potty, Purple, Chatbooks, FiberFix and Lumē. Today, Harmon Brothers is pulling back the curtain, sharing their secret process in creating award-winning internet ads.

&amp;amp;#160;

"Last spring, we announced a competition offering emergency relief to one scrappy business hard-hit by COVID-19 lockdowns. An incredible company called GoTreads has won our top prize, a free ad campaign. In order to help all of the companies that entered but did not win, we committed to making this ad in front of the world, documenting the entire process from concept to launch. Marketers and entrepreneurs can join us right now as we create an ad that drives sales in unprecedented times," said Daniel Harmon, Chief Creative Officer of Harmon Brothers.

"We did more sales in the first 3 days of this month than we did the first 3 months of this year. And we are just getting started" said Aaron Pinto, Vice President of GoTreads.

The 3 part docuseries chronicles the ad creation process for the company GoTreads, winner of the 100k Poop to Gold Contest. Through interviews, and behind-the-scenes clips, the series let's viewers see the Harmon Brothers' unique creative process, from Poop(start) to Gold(finish).

GoTreads Docuseries Details:

ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS Harmon Brothers is the Utah-based video ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created over 30 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $350 million in sales.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gotreads-gets-surge-from-first-ever-free-harmon-brothers-ad-campaign-301192326.html

SOURCE Harmon Brothers