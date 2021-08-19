Gotcha Covered Expands Franchise To Brentwood, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, is continuing its growth throughout the Southeast by opening a new location in Brentwood, Tennessee.

The new home-based center will be owned and operated by Daniel Grossman. This location will provide end-to-end consultative services for soft and hard window treatments to the residents of the South Nashville and Cool Springs area including Brentwood, Franklin, Forest Hills, Nolensville, Arrington, Eagleville and College Grove while offering a variety of blinds, draperies, and much more.

"Gotcha Covered is known for our amazing customer experience, in addition to our great assortment of window treatments," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "The residents of Cool Springs and the Brentwood communities are getting a service that is unmatched in the industry. Daniel and the new location will prove to be a great asset to the community and Gotcha Covered as a whole."

A 23-year veteran of strategic arts, marketing and sales, Grossman discovered Gotcha Covered after deciding to embark on his lifelong dream of small business ownership. Wanting a local franchise that would be backed by a strong brand, the 46-year-old said that Gotcha Covered checked all the boxes.

"After researching many brands and funding models, I fell in love with Gotcha Covered's business structure, value proposition, onboarding process and the overall culture of the franchise," said Grossman. "I had a strong desire to offer first-class products and a niche but necessary service to my community. Gotcha Covered provides all that and more including best-in-class training and technology and a professional business culture.

"Gotcha Covered has been very supportive and helpful throughout my journey. They believe in my vision to build my business and the brand in my community by serving one customer at a time. With the support of the franchise and community, I'm confident our center will grow and flourish over the years."

Adding 27 new franchise locations in 2020, Gotcha Covered currently has over 120 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

For more information about Gotcha Covered, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/cool-springs.

About Gotcha CoveredGotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 120 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT: Heather RipleyRipley PR865-977-1973 hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gotcha-covered-expands-franchise-to-brentwood-tennessee-301358197.html

SOURCE Gotcha Covered