GoTab Launches Inaugural Hospitality First Service Awards

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, next-generation restaurant commerce platform GoTab introduces the inaugural Hospitality First Service Awards , a new program designed to reward front of house staff who go above and beyond to provide a superlative hospitality experience in the midst of an incredibly difficult hospitality environment.

With many restaurants, bars, hotels and hospitality venues adopting contactless ordering and payment solutions, GoTab and its operators have found that great service can be further enhanced using innovative, cloud-based technology. While the labor market continues to tighten, there is pent-up demand for dining experiences, challenging operators and their staff to elevate the on-site hospitality experience from a service perspective. With limited staff available, many have had to evolve their service model, implementing hybrid systems that satisfy both tech-savvy guests (who have fully adopted QR code ordering) and more traditional guests (who still prefer to place their orders with a server).

Many associate the use of technology in the hospitality industry as a detriment to the guest experience. That's why GoTab's Hospitality First Service Awards aims to recognize the waitstaff that embrace smart technology and deliver an excellent dining experience.

Starting October 25 , GoTab servers can nominate themselves, nominate their coworkers, or be nominated by their managers by visiting https://gotab.io/en/hospitality-first-service-award/ .

Each submission will include details on how FOH staff leverage contactless ordering features to enhance the guest experience.

Award submissions will be reviewed by a panel of judges who will select a winner every Monday over the next two weeks.

The selected servers will receive a $200 cash prize and a GoTab swag kit, and will be automatically entered to win the grand prize.

The Grand Prize winner will receive a $2,000 cash prize and recognition on the GoTab website, in a GoTab press release, via a video testimonial, a certificate and premium swag kit.

To enter GoTab's Hospitality First Service Awards, consult the contest rules and find additional program information, please visit https://gotab.io/en/hospitality-first-service-award/ .

About GoTab, Inc.GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. For more information, consult our media kit , request a demo here or learn more at https://gotab.io/en

