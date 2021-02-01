GoTab Introduces Redesigned Online Ordering Menu And Special Offers To Help Prepare For Post-Pandemic Operations

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Always enhancing the platform to support operators' evolving needs, restaurant commerce platform GoTab has just unveiled enhanced contactless menu features.

Throughout the pandemic, many operators transitioned from printed menus to contactless menus of their food and drinks offerings. But standard digital contactless menus aren't very flexible. They aren't easily updated for special occasions like Valentine's Day or Restaurant Week. What's more, many guests find them foreign to navigate and prefer the layout of a printed menu. The GoTab team dedicated tremendous time and effort to the redesign and reorganization of its digital menus to make them function more like a traditional print menu.

Informed by menu engineering best practices and customer feedback, GoTab's new menu features give operators the ability to easily display separate menus for special occasions like Valentine's Day or Mother's Day; or unique meal times; i.e., breakfast, brunch, lunch & dinner. GoTab operators can now highlight best-sellers or spotlight cost-efficient offerings. This translates to a dynamic display of food and beverage options, as well as a better browsing experience, leading to higher customer spend and satisfaction. Customers have the ability to search and filter based on their preferences or dietary restrictions.

"Our operators are experiencing a huge transformation in guest ordering and dining preferences. We want to make it easy for them to flex their digital menus to give their guests a familiar, personalized dining experience," says Tim McLaughlin, GoTab CEO.

GoTab's contactless menu capabilities offer operators ample flexibility - for instance, they can easily 86 ingredients or menu items, which automatically (and in real-time) updates all of the related published menus. It also notifies guests and allows them to communicate with the kitchen via two-way SMS text communications to modify their order.

New $1,000 Bonus Offer for Qualified Referrals

Effective February 1, GoTab is offering a new referral program that rewards $1,000 to operators who refer a new account that adopts GoTab's POS as their exclusive processing platform.

Contactless Ordering Starter Kit and Free Activation Offers Extended

To further support hospitality operators and give them the ability to offer contactless dine-in, takeout, delivery, retail commerce and even set up ghost kitchen operations, GoTab recently unveiled a Contactless Ordering Starter Kit , that includes a POS terminal, a standing mount, a PAX payment terminal, POS software, payment processing and 24/7 Live Customer Support, all for a one-time, nominal fee of $600. All elements of the Starter Kit can be set up quickly and seamlessly, ensuring that operators have access to innovative features and ordering and delivery capabilities in less than 24 hours.

For operators looking to spin up new revenue streams quickly, GoTab currently offers free activations and guarantees a 24-hour setup for digital-only deployments to equip restaurants, breweries, wineries, and hotels with seamless curbside pickup/takeout and delivery capabilities.

About GoTab, Inc.GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. Learn more at https://about.gotab.io

Media Contact:Amelie BruzatThe Ashima Group 290364@email4pr.com 347-653-9544

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gotab-introduces-redesigned-online-ordering-menu-and-special-offers-to-help-prepare-for-post-pandemic-operations-301218875.html

SOURCE GoTab