GoTab Helps Breweries Keep The Hospitality & The Revenue

ARLINGTON, Va., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout the past year, restaurant commerce platform GoTabhas helped hospitality businesses of all types and sizes pivot and transform their operations. GoTab's technology has proven particularly effective for breweries across the US. Beyond boosting sales, GoTab brewery operators are delivering the hospitality their guests crave while also managing current labor shortages. Distinctive features such as order batching, two-way guest messaging and digital tabs allow better flow of service, staff optimization, and personalized guest experiences - all leading to, on average, +23% larger order sizes among GoTab operators.

"As more Americans get vaccinated, we're seeing pent-up demand for restaurant and brewery experiences, and historically tight labor markets," said GoTab CEO Tim McLaughlin. "GoTab offers an app-less, QR-based ordering solution that is efficient, easy to use, and allows them to scale based on demand."

Increased F&B Sales & Higher Check Averages Arts District Brewing Co. fully leveraged GoTab's customizable, individualized QR codes to outfit each table at their downtown L.A. brewery. Guests are able to stay seated and enjoy a safe dining experience, with contactless ordering and payment putting them in complete control of their food and drink orders. Guests are lingering longer, ordering more food and drinks, ultimately increasing check averages pretty significantly. Rather than one "standing code" generated through other POS options, GoTab allowed the brewery to have a unique QR code per table, making it easier for food runners to locate customers and for the back-of-house staff to address specific needs in a timely manner. Manager Stephen Dorame cited downloadable platforms as a turnoff for customers, so he was thrilled that GoTab requires no app downloads and directs guests straight to the brewery's dedicated and customizable ordering page. "People are so excited that they don't have to wait to order anymore. Whether they want another round or forgot a food item, the convenience is next-level," said Dorame.

For Stone Brewing 's Liberty Station location in San Diego, GoTab allows them to speed up drink and food service, with customers getting their next drink in as little as four minutes after ordering from their mobile phones. "Given the vast format of our restaurants, we have seen an increase in the average number of drinks per guest due to the improved timing from order to delivery, a direct result of using GoTab," said Gregg Frazer, VP of Hospitality for Stone Brewing.

Staff Optimization & Personalized Guest ExperienceFor Stone Brewing, GoTab gives them the opportunity to better personalize the guest experience. With customers in control of ordering and staff focused on service, they have added a manager table-touch as well as a cicerone table-touch to every table. "Stone Brewing has always been about the phenomenal, educational beer experience. With fewer staff running or getting tied up with ordering, we can bring back the focus to our history, our innovations, and what makes a craft pour exceptional," said Gregg Frazer. " GoTab's technology helped us pivot to a new labor model and reduce around 8% in labor, freeing up the space to make up for lost revenue," he added.

At Caboose Brewing in Virginia, the team easily handles the ebbs and flows of visitation and order volumes. With GoTab's integration with 7shifts, they can seamlessly forecast and adjust staffing levels, helping Caboose maintain its average labor costs significantly lower than the industry-wide average of 30%. As parts of the country face restaurant staff shortages, GoTab's restaurant commerce platform allows operators to function with a lean and optimized team, while ensuring that guests have the best service experience.

New Revenue StreamsAs cold weather and indoor dining restrictions started limiting operations at Philly-based Evil Genius Beer Company this past winter, the team decided to pivot and develop new ways to bring its serious beer with seriously funny names to customers. With the help of GoTab's fast and flexible restaurant commerce platform , Evil Genius opened two new beer pop-up shops in Center City's Rittenhouse neighborhood and Northern Liberties. " With further restrictions being put in place, we were able to give additional holiday hours to our staff by opening pop-up shops fairly quickly. The fast implementation we were able to do with GoTab made this a really easy and seamless process," said co-owner Trevor Hayward. " On the first weekend, we had promising results and were able to double our current revenue in just a few days," he added.

About GoTab, Inc.GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. For more information, consult our media kit , request a demo here or learn more at https://gotab.io/en .

