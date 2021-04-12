Got HawaiianMiles? Now They Don't Expire

HONOLULU, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines is offering its loyalty members a lifetime of flexibility to earn, save and redeem HawaiianMiles by eliminating its mileage expiration. In celebration, Hawai'i's hometown carrier is inviting travelers to participate in an "Endless Hawai'i" sweepstakes for a chance to win 1 million HawaiianMiles* - the equivalent of 16 roundtrip flights between the U.S. mainland and Hawai'i.**

Effective today, HawaiianMiles members no longer have to worry about posting account activity within 18 months to preserve their miles - the latest enhancement Hawaiian has made to its frequent flyer program to offer the greatest value for anyone traveling to, from and within the Hawaiian Islands.

"Removing mileage expiration is one of many changes we're making to better serve our guests and members. The hard times we have gone through as an airline have challenged us to ask ourselves how we can be an even better airline, for our guests, our employees and our communities," Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing, wrote in an email to HawaiianMiles members. "We are committed to emerging from this crisis a stronger airline, even more deeply committed to guests and our purpose of connecting people with aloha."

Hawaiian first paused HawaiianMiles expiration in March 2020 (through Dec. 31, 2020) to assist members unable to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic and government travel restrictions. The carrier later eliminated change fees, offered HawaiianMiles members the ability to redeem miles for a pre-travel COVID-19 test, and made it easier to reach Pualani Gold or Pualani Platinum status by cutting qualifications requirements in half.

The HawaiianMiles program, which was introduced in 1998, is free for members to join. Miles can be earned for every mile flown with Hawaiian Airlines, and by flying with the carrier's designated partner airlines, making purchases with a Hawaiian Airlines ® World Elite Mastercard ® or shopping at partner merchants. Miles can be redeemed for travel, food, shopping and more, or turned into a charitable donation via the HawaiianMiles giving program.

*No purchase necessary to enter the Hawaiian Airlines "Endless Hawai' i" Sweepstakes. Void where prohibited. Open to HawaiianMiles members who are legal residents of the 50 U.S., DC & its territories, 18 years of age or older or age of majority as of date of entry. Starts 9:00 AM HST on 4/12/21 and ends 11:59 PM HST on 4/25/21. For complete rules and eligibility, visit HawaiianAirlines.com/OfficialRules . Sponsor: Hawaiian Airlines, Inc.

**Based on the availability of our lowest standard redemption rate of 30,000 HawaiianMiles for a one-way Main Cabin ticket on Hawaiian Airlines from Boston (BOS) or New York (JFK) to Honolulu (HNL)

