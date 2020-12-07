Gossamer Bio To Host Webcast Focused On GB002 And Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) On December 15, 2020

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 11:00am ET to discuss GB002, its inhaled PDGFR inhibitor, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

This webcast will include a discussion of GB002's development program in PAH and initial results from the ongoing two-week Phase 1b clinical trial in patients, in addition to the PAH treatment landscape and unmet therapeutic need. Gossamer management will present along with the key PAH opinion leaders, Lewis Rubin, M.D., Emeritus Professor at UC San Diego School of Medicine, and Vallerie McLaughlin, M.D., the Kim A. Eagle, M.D. Endowed Professor in Cardiovascular Medicine at University of Michigan. As part of the event, Gossamer Bio management, Dr. Rubin and Dr. McLaughlin will be available for questions.

Lewis J. Rubin, M.D., is Professor of Medicine, Emeritus and former Director of the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, and Adjunct Professor of Medicine at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons. He has published nearly 300 peer-reviewed scientific papers and seventy-five book chapters, and he has edited seven books dealing with the pulmonary circulation. He has been the Principal Investigator or a Steering Committee member for the clinical trials leading to regulatory approval of most currently approved medical therapies for PAH. He has served on the editorial boards of the Annals of Internal Medicine and the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, and as senior consulting editor for the Journal of the American College of Cardiology and the Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation. He has served as an advisor to the NIH, the FDA, and numerous medical and scientific organizations worldwide. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of Yeshiva University. He is also a member of the American Society of Clinical Investigation, and the recipient of the Dickinson Richards Memorial Award from the American Heart Association, the Simon Dack Award from the American College of Cardiology, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Pulmonary Vascular Research Institute. He was listed among Thomson Reuters' Most Influential Researchers in the World in 2014 and 2015, and he received the CHEST College Medalist Award from the American College of CHEST Physicians in 2016. Most recently, Dr. Rubin was presented with the European Respiratory Society's ERS Award for Lifetime Achievement in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.

Vallerie V. McLaughlin, M.D., is the Kim A. Eagle, M.D., Endowed Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Associate Chief Clinical Officer for Cardiovascular Services of the UMMG, Director of the Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) Program, and Associate Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI. She is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology, the American College of CHEST Physicians and the American Heart Association, and she is a member of the American Thoracic Society. She has served as Chair of the American Heart Association "Women in Cardiology" Committee, Chair of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Clinical Expert Consensus Document on PH, member of the American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions Program Committee, and member of the Scientific Committee for the World Symposium on Pulmonary Hypertension 2008, 2013, and 2018. Professor McLaughlin is a past Chair of the Scientific Leadership Council of the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, past Editor-in-Chief of Advances in Pulmonary Hypertension and past Chair of the Pulmonary Hypertension Association Board of Trustees. She was inaugurated as a charter member into the Clinical Excellence Society at the University of Michigan and is a founding member of the World Symposia on Pulmonary Hypertension Association.

Gossamer will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 11:00 am ET on Tuesday, December 15. The live audio webcast may be accessed through the "Events / Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.gossamerbio.com. Alternatively, the conference call may be accessed through the following:

Conference ID: 6947845 Domestic Dial-in Number: (833) 640-7726 International Dial-in Number: (602) 585-9912 Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ztf8h6mc

A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 30 days on the "Investors" section of the Company's website, www.gossamerbio.com.

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

