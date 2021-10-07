Gossamer Bio To Host Webcast Announcing Its Next Clinical Product Candidates On October 11, 2021

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that it will host a...

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 2:30 pm ET to announce its next clinical product candidates.

Gossamer management will present and discuss its forthcoming additions to its clinical product candidate pipeline. As part of the event, Gossamer Bio management will be available for questions.

Conference Call and Webcast

Gossamer will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 2:30 pm ET on Monday, October 11. The live audio webcast may be accessed through the "Events / Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.gossamerbio.com. Alternatively, the conference call may be accessed through the following:

Conference ID: 4165598 Domestic Dial-in Number: (833) 646-0603 International Dial-in Number: (929) 517-9782 Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4jha6kh9

A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 30 days on the "Investors" section of the Company's website, www.gossamerbio.com.

