Gossamer Bio Announces Promotion Of Caryn Peterson To Executive Vice President, Regulatory Affairs

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced the promotion of Caryn Peterson to Executive Vice President, Regulatory Affairs. In this role, Ms. Peterson will continue to lead Gossamer's Regulatory and Quality functions, tasked with strategizing and implementing global regulatory strategies for all clinical and pre-clinical programs, in addition to co-leading the Company's CMC efforts. Ms. Peterson previously served as Senior Vice President, Regulatory & Quality after joining Gossamer in 2018.

"Caryn's leadership and deep regulatory expertise have been crucial to the ongoing development of our clinical assets, including seralutinib and GB004," said Faheem Hasnain, Chairman, President and CEO of Gossamer Bio. "Her keen strategic mindset and strong relationships with regulatory agencies around the world will continue to be tremendously valuable to Gossamer as we advance our portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical programs."

Previously, from 2004 to 2018, Ms. Peterson served as Managing Partner of Development & Strategic Consulting ("DSC") Associates, LLC, focusing on the development, integration, and implementation of global clinical and regulatory strategy across a broad range of therapeutic areas. From 2008 to 2018, Ms. Peterson also served as Vice President, Regulatory Affairs at Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. From 1997 to 2004, Ms. Peterson served as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at FeRx Incorporated, and from 1989 to 1997, Ms. Peterson held managerial positions in both Pharmaceutical Development and Regulatory Affairs at Amylin Pharmaceuticals. Prior to joining Amylin, Ms. Peterson was a staff scientist at Hybritech Incorporated from 1981 to 1989. Ms. Peterson has coauthored several research publications and is a co-inventor on multiple patent applications.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

