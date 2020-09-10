Gossamer Bio Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced its participation...

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences. Sheila Gujrathi, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Bryan Giraudo, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 14 at 5:00 p.m. ET and at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 17 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Live webcasts of both presentations will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of the company's website at https://ir.gossamerbio.com. Replays of each webcast will be archived on the company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

