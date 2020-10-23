GoShare Last Mile Delivery & Logistics Software Expands To New York

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last mile delivery and logistics on demand company GoShare is now available in New York City and the surrounding metropolitan area.

"Now more than ever, the people of New York are in need of essential delivery services," said Shaun Savage , CEO of GoShare. "As an economic empowerment platform, GoShare enables truck and van owners to manage their delivery business and find new clients. GoShare's platform is used by retailers, freight shippers, contractors, industrial suppliers and others to enable on demand last mile delivery for businesses of all sizes."

GoShare's proprietary technology connects customers with a virtual fleet of local delivery professionals in real time. Customers can use the GoShare app or website to request a pickup truck, cargo van, or box truck with one or two delivery professionals to make last mile logistics easier than ever. The company uses advanced algorithms, machine learning and the data from delivering over a million items to predict delivery times and offer fair prices.

Pickups can be requested in as little as 30 minutes, or scheduled in advance. 99% of delivery requests can be completed within 2 days. GoShare specializes in transporting big and bulky cargo. In addition to business logistics, GoShare can also help New Yorkers with small apartment moves.

GoShare has partnered with over 7,000 delivery professionals across the US to serve more than 60,000 customers including over 700 businesses since 2015. GoShare is currently available in 32 major metros across the United States.

"We have wanted to serve New Yorkers since our operation began in 2015," shares Shaun Savage. "We were finally able to overcome the technical and operational challenges required to offer our unique logistics solution in New York."

All deliveries with GoShare are covered by a comprehensive insurance policy. All delivery professionals are licensed, insured and background checked. Customers can track their deliveries through the app with real time updates and business customers enjoy a custom delivery data and analytics reporting.

As the company's tagline states, they truly are, Your Friend with a Truck.™ Anyone interested in joining GoShare's team of delivery professionals can learn more at goshare.co/drivers

About GoShare: GoShare is one of America's largest marketplaces for truck and van owners, with a network of more than 7,000 delivery professionals who provide same day or scheduled last mile and middle mile delivery services. As an economic empowerment platform, GoShare enables thousands of entrepreneurs to manage their delivery business and provide critical delivery services to regional communities. Learn more at goshare.co

