Gores Metropoulos, Inc. Files Registration Statement On Form S-4 In Connection With Proposed Business Combination With Luminar Technologies, Inc.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (the " Company"), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, a global investment firm founded in 1987 by Alec Gores, and by an affiliate of Dean Metropoulos of Metropoulos & Co., filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC (the " Registration Statement") in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination with Luminar Technologies, Inc. (" Luminar"), a global leader in lidar autonomous driving technology. The Registration Statement is not yet effective. The Registration Statement, including the proxy statement/consent solicitation statement/prospectus contained therein, when it is declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC"), will contain important information about the proposed business combination contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger by and among the Company, Dawn Merger Sub, Inc., Dawn Merger Sub II, LLC and Luminar (the " Merger Agreement"). The Company's filing of the Registration Statement represents an important step in Luminar becoming a publicly traded company, with the goal of being listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LAZR" by the fourth quarter of 2020.

As previously announced and as further described in the Registration Statement, the post-business combination company will have an implied pro forma enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion and an equity value of approximately $3.4 billion at closing. After giving effect to any redemptions by the public stockholders of the Company, the balance of approximately $400 million cash held in the Company, together with at least $170 million in financing proceeds invested in Luminar in connection with the execution of the Merger Agreement, will remain in the post-business combination company and a portion will be used to pay transaction expenses. As part of the transaction, Luminar's stockholders will receive approximately 271.8 million shares of Gores Metropoulos common stock at closing. The investment made directly into Luminar was led by institutional investors including Alec Gores, Van Tuyl Companies, Peter Thiel, Volvo Cars Tech Fund, Crescent Cove, Moore Strategic Ventures, Nick & Jill Woodman and VectoIQ, with the majority of the major existing investors participating. Net transaction proceeds will remain in the post-business combination company and support continued growth across key verticals as Luminar executes on significant production and development opportunities.

All current Luminar stockholders will roll the entirety of their existing equity holdings into the post-business combination company. The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Luminar and Gores Metropoulos, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to regulatory and stockholder approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

Following completion of the proposed business combination, Luminar will retain its experienced management team. Founder Austin Russell will continue to serve as CEO and Tom Fennimore will continue to serve as CFO. Alec Gores will join the Luminar board of directors upon closing of the transaction.

