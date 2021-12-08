Gore Mutual Completes 80 Per Cent Of Next Horizon Transformation In Less Than Two Years

This milestone brings together the Western and Ontario personal insurance teams to offer brokers and customers streamlined processes, enhanced personal insurance products and sophisticated pricing CAMBRIDGE, ON, Dec.

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Gore Mutual Insurance Company (Gore Mutual) has taken significant steps to complete its strategic transformation to become a national insurer. With the national contact centre, the company has expanded its operating model beyond Ontario auto to include personal property insurance services for Ontario and British Columbia. In addition, Gore Mutual has extended the personal insurance product suite into Guidewire InsuranceSuite in Guidewire Cloud to include policy, billing and claims. This means Gore Mutual brokers and their customers now have access to more staff to provide fast, efficient service with additional contact options.

"In less than two years, we've remodelled 80 per cent of our business and look forward to completing the transformation in 2022 as we move our commercial insurance business under the same operating model," says Andy Taylor, chief executive officer. "We continue to work towards creating a high-performance, scalable business model centred around innovative broker and customer experiences."

As part of this transformation, Gore Mutual will now offer a simplified suite of personal property insurance products that provide customers with enhanced coverage for homes, condominiums, tenants and seasonal homes. These products will benefit from real-time, sophisticated pricing systems which use modern techniques and data to respond to market dynamics and provide more customized pricing for customers.

"In increasingly competitive markets, these enhancements allow us to be more agile and provide brokers with a simplified workflow that enables transactions that take just minutes to complete," says Paul Jackson, chief operating officer. "At this point, more than 80 per cent of business is flowing through our systems without intervention and more than 90 per cent of brokers tell us they're happy with our national contact centre. Overall, we're just faster and easier to deal with than ever before, which unlocks our unique ability to scale our business in partnership with our brokers."

About Gore MutualBuilt on a foundation of financial strength for more than 180 years, Gore Mutual Insurance Company is one of Canada's first property and casualty insurance companies. Based in Cambridge, Ontario, we are a Canadian mutual company, with more than 500 employees focused on delivering outstanding insurance products and services to customers. In 2019, we launched our Next Horizon strategy—a 10-year plan—to transform Gore Mutual from a mid-size regional carrier to a national-scale insurer with an investment of $50 million over three years invested in talent and technology.

We continue to strengthen Canadian communities through the Gore Mutual Foundation. Over the past 22 years, we have donated more than $10 million to over 790 charities.

