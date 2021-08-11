Goosehead Insurance Launches Digital Agent Platform, Providing An Effortless Insurance Shopping Experience For Consumers

WESTLAKE, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. ("Goosehead" or the "Company") (GSHD) - Get Report, today announced the launch of its Digital Agent Platform, a direct-to-consumer insurance quoting platform. Through artificial intelligence and deep, integrated technology, the Digital Agent Platform provides a best-in-class way for consumers to shop for and buy personal insurance — accounting for both the right coverage and the right price.

The platform targets the pain-points and challenges consumers face and flips the insurance model on its head by providing a simple, transparent, and efficient way to get insurance quotes. With as little as three data points - name, address, and date of birth - the proprietary tool will arm consumers with accurate home and auto quotes from a variety of A-rated insurance carriers in less than two minutes while maintaining all the benefits a knowledgeable agent brings to the process.

"Our Digital Agent Platform is completely unique in the market. Prior to the release of our new tool, the online insurance shopping experience was broken — it was impossible to find an online insurance shopping tool that leveraged the accumulated experience of professional agents and provided a choice product offering without sacrificing clients' data privacy and taking a lot of time. We strongly encourage people to try the competitive platforms and then try ours. They will be amazed," said Mark E. Jones, Chairman and CEO of Goosehead Insurance. "Our Digital Agent Platform will transform not only what consumers can expect out of their insurance shopping experience — providing ease, transparency, control and accuracy — but also ensure our clients have the right coverage at the right price to better protect themselves. And, in stark contrast to other platforms, we never sell their information."

The Digital Agent Platform, which is now available across the U.S., is powered by key data integrations that automatically populate information about consumers' homes and vehicles in the quoting process. The tool combines millions of data points from a long history of Goosehead expert agents' quoting decisions and accumulated experiences over the past two decades. This form of agent-driven machine learning includes hyper localized data. Lastly, Goosehead's deep carrier integrations allow the company to run accurate, real-time quotes - providing a better range of product than other tools on the market. Once quotes are generated, users are then connected to a Goosehead agent who can provide further details on the options available, discuss special considerations based on their unique needs, and provide continuous support throughout the insurance buying process and throughout the client's lifetime.

"As an insurance agent, my top priority is making sure my clients are getting the right coverage," said Kendall Keil, an agency owner through Goosehead. "The Digital Agent Platform helps enormously by delivering recommended policies in a fast and accurate way. That means when I speak with clients, they've already seen all of their options presented clearly, and we can have an even more informed discussion based on their individual situations. The Digital Agent complements my work, helps simplify the experience and increases transparency for my clients."

For consumers interested in leveraging Goosehead's Digital Agent Platform, more information can be found at goosehead.com.

About GooseheadGoosehead (GSHD) - Get Report is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of eleven corporate sales offices and over 1,800 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit goosehead.com .

