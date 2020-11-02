Goodyear Launches New OTR Tire For Long Haul Fleets

The RH-4A+ is Goodyear's best haulage tire for long hours to removal in hard rock underfoot conditions

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) - Get Report announces its newest addition to its off-highway large haulage product line, the RH-4A+, engineered to deliver a lower operating cost per hour and higher productivity in hard rock underfoot conditions. This tire features an extra-deep E-4+ tread depth with a high net-to-gross tread pattern and optimized footprint pressure to help provide long hours to removal.

Available now, the Goodyear RH-4A+ tire is an important addition to Goodyear's Total Solution of trusted products, reliable services and fleet management tools - all delivered by a global network.

The new Goodyear RH-4A+ large haulage tire helps operators be more productive and operate at a lower cost by providing the following benefits and features:

Enhanced sidewall durability and lateral stability with Goodyear's new Durawall Technology®, wider bead design, and wider molded rim width

Increased hours to removal and cut protection with its high net-to-gross tread pattern and deep, E-4+ tread depth

Cool operating temperatures from the tread's centerline blading, shoulder lug pockets, and shoulder lug side notches

Field results from global mining customers have shown that the RH-4A+ delivers up to 12% better hours to removal than RM-4B+*.

"Low operating cost per hour is an important requirement for mine operators," said Eric Matson, Global OTR Field Engineering Manager. "Customers also require other performance benefits, such as a tread and casing that together deliver long hours to removal, resistance to cutting, and excellent traction in severe, hard rock underfoot conditions. The new RH-4A+ provides these benefits to help mining fleets optimize productivity and lower their operating costs."

The RH-4A+ is currently available in sizes 59/80R63, 46/90R57 and 27.00R49 through Goodyear's global network of authorized OTR dealers. It is available in customized casing constructions and with Goodyear's proprietary tread compounds to meet hauling conditions.

"Complimenting the RH-4A+ is Goodyear's EMTrack tire performance tracking software, giving operators the ability to track the tire's properties to reduce operational costs," said Matson. "With EMTrack, mining operators can track the performance of their tires, including the new RH-4A+, in order to project timing of rotation, replacement and help to manage their inventory."

For more information on the Goodyear RH-4A+, visit www.goodyearotr.com or contact us at https://www.goodyearotr.com/contact/contact-us to request a consultation.

*Field studies conducted on 46/90R57, April 2019

