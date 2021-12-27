Goodwill Association Of Michigan Shares Thank You To Supporters

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill Association of Michigan, which covers ten regions within the state, would like to thank supporters of our retail stores and donation centers throughout the year, as we've dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many Goodwills help individuals overcome barriers with workforce development programs including training and career opportunities. Others support people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity. Sales of donated items at Goodwill retail stores provide major funding for these programs.

Whether shopping at Goodwill locally or throughout the state, you can check out the following Websites for donation and store locations and hours:

Goodwill Industries of Central Michigan's Heartland goodwillcmh.org Headquarters: Battle Creek

Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroitgoodwilldetroit.orgHeadquarters: Detroit

Goodwill Industries of Greater Grand Rapidsgoodwillgr.orgHeadquarters: Grand Rapids

Goodwill Industries of Mid-Michigangoodwillmidmichigan.orgHeadquarters: Flint

Goodwill Industries of Northern Michigangoodwillnmi.orgHeadquarters: Traverse City

Goodwill Industries of Northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigangwnwup.orgHeadquarters: Marinette, WI

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Michigangoodwillsemi.orgHeadquarters: Adrian

Goodwill Industries of Southwestern Michigangoodwillswmi.orgHeadquarters: Kalamazoo

Goodwill Industries of St Clair Countygoodwillscc.orgHeadquarters: Port Huron

Goodwill Industries of West Michigangoodwillwm.orgHeadquarters: Muskegon

We wish everyone a healthy and safe holiday season.

