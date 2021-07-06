Goodside Health Launches Mental Health Services In Schools: Supporting Students And Educators To Close Care Gaps

AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has left an indelible mark on student mental health putting educators on the front lines of a growing crisis.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has left an indelible mark on student mental health putting educators on the front lines of a growing crisis. According to a recent Reuters survey, more than half of reporting districts saw a rise in mental health referrals, while 90% reported higher rates of student absenteeism and disengagement. Now more than ever educators and students need additional support and resources. To meet the needs of affected communities, an Austin based healthtech company, Goodside Health, expanded their on-demand telehealth program to include mental and emotional healthcare services.

These new services are part of Goodside Health's whole-child approach to student healthcare and align with their purpose of closing gaps in children's healthcare. By providing age-appropriate behavioral tools and mental health screenings for children, Goodside Health, in partnership with districts, can now help identify mental health issues earlier and coordinate an appropriate treatment plan which can have significant, positive downstream impacts.

Goodside Health's program utilizes in house providers as well as partners to offer a multi-tiered system of support for K-12 students. Services range from mental health screenings and evaluations by licensed clinicians for early identification to emotional health curriculum for school-age children as well as additional support for students with emerging mental health needs.

"We recognize the importance of whole-child health and wellness," Tracy Spinner, Executive Director of Goodside Health, explained in a recent interview. "The expansion of services through our innovative SchoolMed platform in partnership with school districts is a natural progression of holistic healthcare."

About Goodside Health

Goodside Health partners with districts to bring on-demand telehealth and mental health services to schools at no cost to the district. These partnerships deliver equitable world-class care in the school nurse's office, and their whole-child approach to care helps students live a healthier, happier, more engaged, and academically successful life.

