GoodRx To Present Virtually At Upcoming Investor Conferences

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), America's leading resource for healthcare savings, today announced that executives from the Company will be presenting at the following virtual investor conferences:

RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 19, at 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time (4:15 p.m. Eastern Time)

Evercore ISI TMT Conference on Monday, June 7, at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (12:30 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live webcasts of both presentations and any accompanying presentation materials, as well as the archived recordings, will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website, https://investors.goodrx.com/. Following each conference, archived recordings will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx helps Americans get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford. As America's leading resource for healthcare savings, GoodRx connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail order prescriptions, doctor visits, and lab tests. We have helped Americans save over $25 billion since 2011 and are the #1 most downloaded medical app over the last three years.

