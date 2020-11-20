Goodrich Petroleum To Participate At Upcoming Event

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that the Company will participate in the Capital One Securities, Inc.

HOUSTON, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American: GDP) (the "Company") today announced that the Company will participate in the Capital One Securities, Inc. Virtual Conference on December 7 th through 9 th, 2020. Members of the Company's management team will be participating in a series of virtual meetings with members of the investment community.

A copy of the latest corporate presentation will be available on the Company's website at http://goodrichpetroleumcorp.investorroom.com/presentations.

Goodrich Petroleum is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol "GDP".

