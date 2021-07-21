GoodFirms Unfolds The List Of Top Blockchain Companies For Various Industries - 2021

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowadays, there is a high demand for blockchain services. Blockchain technology assists several industries in streamlining and automating various processes to make their organization more efficient and agile. It has become a vital part for businesses as it also ensures excellent support and security that encourage manufacturers and traders to sell their products effortlessly.

Presently, all sorts of sectors seek the right blockchain service provider that fits their business needs. Therefore, GoodFirms.co has unlocked Top Blockchain Technology Companies globally for various industries like Banking & Financial, Healthcare, Insurance, Supply chain & Logistics, Government & Public Sector, Real Estate, Retail.

The companies indexed here are known to provide optimal blockchain services to various industries to increase their competitiveness, reduce costs and enhance the customer experience. Today, businesses are taking many more benefits by utilizing blockchain technology for its vast reaching possibilities to drive operational efficiencies.

Take a Sneak Peek at the List of Top Blockchain Technology Companies from worldwide for varied Sectors of Industries at GoodFirms:

Top Blockchain Technology Companies:

Unicsoft, SoluLab, ELEKS, Labrys, Adoriasoft, Idealogic, Quest Global Technologies, Talentica Software, OpenXcell, Cubix.

https://www.goodfirms.co/directory/services/list-blockchain-technology-companies

Top Blockchain Banking and Finance Companies:

Block360, LeewayHertz, Tokyo Techie, Intuz, IDB Technologies, Accubits, PixelPlex, Infopulse, Interwork Software Solutions, Virtusa.

https://www.goodfirms.co/blockchain-technology-companies/banking-financial

Top Blockchain Healthcare Providers:

BrancoSoft Private Limited, Solve.Care, Factom, Change Healthcare, Akiri, Shivom, Embleema, Simply Vital Health, Open Health Network, Blockpharma.

https://www.goodfirms.co/blockchain-technology-companies/healthcare

Top Blockchain Insurance Companies:

Block Gemini, Openledger, Oodles Blockchain, Digital Forest, Envision Blockchain Solutions, CapB InfoteK, Kellton Tech Solutions Limited, Birlasoft, Credits, TIBCO Software Inc.

https://www.goodfirms.co/blockchain-technology-companies/insurance

Top Blockchain Supply Chain & Logistics Companies:

BLockhead Technologies, Modum, T-Mining, Chronicled, Morpheus.Network, Tradeline, TBSx3, ShipChain, TangoTrade, Eximchain.

https://www.goodfirms.co/blockchain-technology-companies/supply-chain-logistics

Top Blockchain Companies for Government and Public Sector:

Kaleido, Civic Ledger, ConsenSys, Bitdeal, Kudelski Security, Technoloader, Deqode, Cyber Infrastructure Inc., Antier Solutions, Xord.

https://www.goodfirms.co/blockchain-technology-companies/government-public-sector

Top Blockchain Real Estate Companies:

Blockchain Firm, Aeries Blockchain Corporation, Chetu, Q3 Technologies, Bodhtree, Neebal Technologies, Velvetech LLC, N-iX, Logicsoft, Bitstone.net, Fortunesoft IT Innovations.

https://www.goodfirms.co/blockchain-technology-companies/real-estate

Top Blockchain Companies in Retail:

ValueCoders, SotaTek, TechGropse Pvt. Ltd., Parangat Technologies, BirthVenue Growth Solutions Private Limited, VironIT, Accubits, Knackroot TechnoLabs LLP, Blockchain App Factory, Pragmatic DLT inc.

https://www.goodfirms.co/blockchain-technology-companies/retail

An internationally renowned GoodFirms is a B2B research, ratings, and reviews platform. It aims to associate the service seekers with exceptional service providers that fit in their budget and other requisites. The analyst team of GoodFirms analyzes each firm through the profound research process, which consists of three main key factors that are Quality, Reliability, and Ability.

These elements integrate several qualitative and quantitative measures such as determining the past and present portfolio of each agency, verify the experience they have got in their domain areas, demonstrate the online market penetration and also take a look at the client reviews of what they have said for their services.

Following all the above-stated measures, firms are compared to each other and then allot each of them with a score that is out of total 60. Considering these points every agency is indexed in the catalog of top development companies, best software, and various organizations from assorted sectors of industries.

Furthermore, GoodFirms invites the service providers to engage in the research process and show the evidence of their work done. Thus, grab an opportunity to Get Listed in the list of top companies as per the proficiency.

Obtaining a position among the top companies at GoodFirms will improve the visibility of the agencies, get an opportunity to meet potential customers and grow the business globally.

