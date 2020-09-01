Goodekind Releases Affordable CBG Topical & CBG Crumble

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodekind, a woman and minority-owned social enterprise that focuses on creating organically grown and consciously sourced hemp products, has released an affordable CBG topical and CBG crumble. Goodekind donates an eighth of their profits to human rights initiatives in the U.S.

Cannabigerol, commonly known as CBG, is one of the most powerful cannabinoids because of its anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, and analgesic properties. The raw version of CBG is the precursor to the more commonly known cannabinoids THC and CBD. CBG's costly price and rarity have made it known as the "Rolls Royce of cannabinoids" according to Forbes .

Goodekind's CBG topical contains 300 mg of CBG and is designed to help with sore muscles, joint pain, and dry skin. CBG is relatively new to market and largely inaccessible to the mainstream public. Goodekind aims to change this by providing their CBG topical at $35 for a 2 oz jar. Goodekind's CBG crumble is available for $40/gram and offers an effect comparable to THC, a convenience for those who live in states that have yet to legalize cannabis.

"CBG has a lot of benefits and we believe it to be the next big cannabinoid to hit the market. We are excited to be offering CBG products at an accessible price across the U.S. at a time when finding CBG can be a challenge," Flip Croft-Caderao, co-founder of Goodekind said. "While our customers love our CBD products, we believe that the fondness of our CBG topical and CBG crumble will be even stronger."

About GoodekindGoodekind is a family-owned social enterprise focused on creating organically grown, consciously sourced hemp products. Goodekind offers CBD hemp flower, concentrates, vapes and tinctures and a CBG topical and crumble. One eighth of Goodekind's profits fund human rights organizations serving the U.S. Goodekind is committed to sourcing completely from BIPOC or women owned farms and manufacturers by 2022.

