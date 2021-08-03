GoodCell Adds Navia Benefit Solutions To Its Affiliate Partnership Network Expanding Targeted Reach For Its Direct-to-Consumer Healthcare Services

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodCell ("LifeVault Bio"), an FSA/HSA eligible member-based program offering genetic testing, health screenings and personal biobanking, added Navia Benefit Solutions, a national leader in consumer health insurance and benefits administration, to its growing affiliate network.

Navia plan participants now have access to GoodCell product and services which will help them to better understand their current health, track the progression & regression of major chronic diseases, understand future genetic predispositions, and bank their stem cells for potential future use.

"Our members are engaged in the decisions for their health and their families, and they want access to genetic information that is actionable, not just for their current lifestyle, but for the medical treatments that will be available as they age and even for their future generations," said Hilarie Aitken, Chief Executive Officer, Navia Benefit Solutions. "We chose to partner with GoodCell to give our members access to the most comprehensive genetic testing on the market."

"Innovative health administrators like Navia Benefit Solutions are realizing the value of empowering individuals with the information and tools to make decisions for the health of themselves and their families." said Trevor Perry, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, GoodCell. "With nearly 800 stem cell therapies in clinical trials and an anticipated 10-20 new FDA approved therapies a year by 2025*, GoodCell is the only solution available to consumers to bank their own stem cells for their future health."

To learn more about GoodCell and how to become a member, visit www.GoodCell.com. To inquire about our affiliate partnership program, visit www.goodcell.com/affiliates.

About GoodCell

GoodCell empowers individuals to live longer and healthier lives with a medically actionable service that identifies, tracks and helps mitigate health risks. Driven by mounting evidence in support of cellular therapy, the company offers the only holistic solution that taps genetic and biological information as well as banked stem cells for potential use in the future. Committed to shaping the future of personalized health as today's science becomes tomorrow's medicine, GoodCell is led by a founding team of science and technology innovators with a diverse set of medical research. Learn more at: www.goodcell.com.

About Navia Benefits Solutions

Navia is a national, consumer-directed benefits provider serving 7,000+ employers across all 50 states. The company provides comprehensive health and compliance solutions to employers and consumers, and offers industry-leading customer service, communications, and technology. Founded in 1989, Navia began as Flex-Plan Services, and over the years has grown into one of the nation's premier benefit providers. Navia offers FSA, HSA, HRA, Commuter, Wellness, and COBRA administration. www.naviabenefits.com

