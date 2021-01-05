Goodbody Boosts Marketing Agility with Progress

With Progress Sitefinity Cloud, Ireland's leading brokerage quadrupled its account openings through customer-centric digital transformation efforts

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (PRGS) - Get Report, the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced that Goodbody, one of the largest wealth management firms in Ireland, implemented Progress® Sitefinity® Cloud content management system to improve customer engagement with tailored experiences that empower its broader digital transformation efforts.

Voted Ireland's leading brokerage, trust, integrity and expert advice have been the foundations of Goodbody's relationship with its clients for more than 140 years. Goodbody sought to create more engaging, customer-centric digital experiences. However, disjointed marketing technologies and internally managed infrastructure made it difficult for the brokerage to bring new campaigns and experiences to market.

Goodbody selected Progress Sitefinity Cloud to better tie together disparate marketing and sales processes and improve customer experiences in a highly effective and highly efficient manner. Going live on Sitefinity Cloud in just 15 business days, Goodbody was able to immediately accelerate the execution of new marketing campaigns. This includes some of its newest marketing microsites, like a marketing hub that houses all the company's brochures.

"Sitefinity has been a positive experience in terms of our digital transformation, increasing customer engagement substantially and its impact on our ability to respond to COVID," said Sean Croston, Chief Operating Officer, Goodbody. "It has been an enabler for our business."

Redefining productivity, Sitefinity Cloud empowers organizational scale, eliminates the need for infrastructure management and deeply integrates Microsoft Azure services so organizations can focus on their core business. As a resource-efficient PaaS, Sitefinity Cloud frees IT from having to dedicate time, money and resources to website infrastructure management while also providing more flexibility to support future growth plans.

The combination of drag-and-drop content editing tools, custom workflows and compliance features available within Sitefinity Cloud has helped Goodbody operate more efficiently, ensuring speedy end-to-end creation and publication of new content. Goodbody's newfound marketing agility has also resulted in better customer engagement. While many in the financial services space have dialed back customer acquisition efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic, Goodbody quadrupled the number of account openings year over year.

"Businesses across the financial services industry must provide customers engagement with seamless digital experiences in order to maintain customer loyalty and gain market share," said John Ainsworth, Senior Vice President, Core Products, Progress. "Sitefinity delivers superior digital customer experiences that can achieve up to a 3x increase in engagement and productivity with a secure, scalable, cloud-enabled platform trusted by hundreds of financial institutions worldwide."

