Good Shepherd Health Care System Takes Patient Outreach To New Level With Welltok

DENVER, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Shepherd Health Care System (GSHCS) is honoring its commitment to improving community health and responsiveness by enhancing how it connects with patients. GSHCS is now conducting multi-channel outreach programs about flu vaccinations, physician visits and healthy living with Welltok, the consumer activation solutions company.

"More than ever, our patients are looking to us for consistent and clear communication," said Caitlin Cozad, GSHCS' Marketing and Communications Director. "This is a responsibility that we take very seriously and recognize that leveraging technology allows us to scale outreach and engage with our community in new ways."

GSHCS has a successful track record working with Welltok's Patientology solution, which uses proprietary data and predictive analytics to engage the right patients with the right message for targeted activities. Given changes to patient interactions and behaviors due to COVID-19, GSHCS is adding more channels including direct mail, social ads, text messaging and dedicated landing pages to increase connectivity.

"GSHCS is leading the way to make sure social distancing doesn't turn into medical distancing. They are proactively engaging patients around care needs as well as introducing new safety protocols like a drive-thru flu clinic," said Jaci Haack, vice president of client strategy for Welltok. "We are honored to partner with them on the strategy, creative development and distribution of these highly valuable campaigns."

Current and future patients of GSHCS will be receiving more information about the drive-thru flu clinic, which will be opened October 24, and the annual community meeting set for October 28. Targeted communications will also be delivered to people who will benefit the most from orthopedic and OBGYN services with the addition of accomplished physicians new to the area. Additionally, Prescription Trails will be promoted more broadly thanks to an educational grant GSHCS was awarded. The Prescription Trails program is designed to help community members improve their health by using exercise as medicine, while accessing Oregon's beautiful parks and trails.

"We look forward to engaging with our community in new ways and continuing to meet their evolving needs," added Cozad. "It's a new world, and we are all adapting to it together!"

