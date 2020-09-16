GOOD GOOD Introduces New Line Of Krunchy Keto Bars

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GOOD GOOD, the Icelandic brand known for their no sugar added products including jams, chocolate hazelnut spread, syrup and stevia drops, announced today the launch of their newest innovation - Krunchy Keto Bars. Committed to creating deliciously sweet - yet sugar free-options, GOOD GOOD makes it easy for those who want sweetness in their lives, sans the sugar. Founded in Iceland in 2015, the brand entered the U.S. market in 2018.

The introduction of the Krunchy Keto Bars affirms GOOD GOOD's position as a leading innovator in the natural sweetener category. The nutrient-packed bars are 130 calories with only 2g net carbs, as well as 6g fiber and are available in two tasty flavor varieties. Raspberry Cheesecake, which boasts 13g of protein, white chocolate with fibers and collagen. Additionally, the Salty Caramel Nut features 8g of protein and milk chocolate with fibers. Both bars are sweetened to perfection with stevia and erythritol.

" GOOD GOODhas experienced tremendous success with the introduction of our Krunchy Keto Bars in the European marketplace, and we look forward to sharing them with U.S. fans," said Gardar Stefansson, co-founder and CEO of GOOD GOOD."Our customers are always looking for new snacking options that don't compromise nutrition or taste, so we are proud to deliver the Krunchy Keto Bars as an incredibly delicious, satisfying and guilt-free choice."

GOOD GOOD's Krunchy Keto Bars are now available on GoodGood.net, Amazon and with additional retailers to come. For additional information and updates on GOOD GOOD, please visit goodgood.net and follow the brand on Instagram via @GoodGoodBrand.

ABOUT GOOD GOOD GOOD GOOD was founded in 2015 when Gardar Stefansson, Agnar Lemacks and Johann Kristjansson were searching for a solution to cut the sugar intake for close relatives with type 2 diabetes. The trio discovered stevia was the key to limiting sugar intake and created a blend of erythritol and stevia to replace sugar in their day-to-day foods. In the second year of operation, when they had an excess of their erythritol and stevia blend, they decided to create jams, which quickly became the brand's most popular products. The brand's current products include jams, chocolate hazelnut spread, syrup, stevia drops, stevia tablets and an erythritol and stevia blend. GOOD GOOD can currently be found in approximately 2,500 stores in 16 countries. For more information on GOOD GOOD, please visit goodgood.net.

Media Contact: Farah Musallam 213.225.4426 247482@email4pr.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/good-good-introduces-new-line-of-krunchy-keto-bars-301132033.html

SOURCE GOOD GOOD