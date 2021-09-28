Good Gaming, Inc. Closes Out Phase II Of Its Game Development And Enters Into Phase III In Preparation For The Launch Of Its First To Market NFT Game MicroBuddies™

Kennett Square, PA, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) (the "Company") CEO David B. Dorwart is pleased to announce the Company has closed out Phase II of the game development for its first to market NFT game MicroBuddies™ and is now entering Phase III as it draws closer to an official launch date.

The company will now focus its efforts on their previously reported transfer over to the Polygon blockchain, as well as finalize any tweaks, bugs, or security patch issues before the anticipated beta test participation program slated for October 05, 2021. Based on immediate beta test player feedback from the beta launch, the Company will announce its official public launch date.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has also expanded its international marketing team through an additional partnership with European based KL Invest Group LLC doing business as NinjaPromo for an even broader expansion through social media platforms, as the Company continues to expand its brand on a global scale. Over the next several weeks, the Company will be conducting several marketing campaigns that will include Nano Factory token giveaways through their website microbuddies.io, email campaigns, social media marketing ads, and bounty campaigns to increase the exposure of MicroBuddies™ in the NFT gaming space.

A new leveling system for community members has been implemented on the MicroBuddies™ Discord. This leveling system will be based upon a members participation and interaction on the Discord and will allow for people to obtain valuable information, obtain perks, and participate in future anticipated merchandise and Nano Factory token giveaways. The Company encourages everyone to join the MicroBuddies™ Discord community in order to communicate with other players, have robust discussions about gameplay, and receive up-to-date information from the Company's game developer Fluxty.

As the Company enters phase III of game development, they plan to increase the price of their remaining limited-edition Nano Factory tokens to .15 ETH. The Company plans on setting a date for the increase over the next several days and will make an announcement through their social media channels with their soon to be announced "Beat the Clock" marketing campaign

David B. Dorwart, Good Gaming, Inc. CEO stated, "The recent release of our Game Documentation for MicroBuddies™ is a really big deal for us, as it now gives us considerable depth and abilities to market our product to the right consumers in the NFT and gaming space. Our minimal delays should be considered a positive, as we have learned a great deal about setting ourselves up for success in this space. The additional time afforded to us has given us the ability to create an even better game. We are confident it will be well received by NFT collectors, gamers, and the general public." He also stated, "We will now take an aggressive approach with finalizing the game and bringing as much exposure to our brand in an effort to make MicroBuddies™ a recognized name in the NFT gaming industry."

David B. Dorwart will be participating in a one-on-one interview discussing the explosive growth in the NFT market, Good Gaming's first-to-market NFT game, and what the launch of MicroBuddies™ will mean to the future of Good Gaming as a public company. The interview is scheduled to be broadcast this Wednesday at 8:30 am on Facebook and rebroadcast on Good Gamings social media platforms.

Douglas "Fluxty'' Wathen, Good Gaming's lead gaming developer, will be participating in a unique and first-of-its-kind live interview called "Fortnite and Finance." Whereby, Fluxty will be flexing his gaming muscles while answering the questions that most NFT enthusiasts and gamers want to know regarding his first-to-market NFT game. This live interview will be broadcast on Twitch this Thursday, September 30th at 7:00 pm.

About NFTsThe NFT market has created tremendous new opportunities in the art and gaming industry. As of September 01, 2021, more than $5.5 billion was spent on NFTs, representing an increase of 50 times the trading of Q4 2020.

NFT breeding games such as CryptoKitties operate by allowing players to collect virtual cats and "breed" them together to make new, unique cats. The NFTs can then be sold to others on third-party marketplaces such as OpenSea and typically pay a royalty of 2.5%-10% to the organization that created the project. With a recent valuation exceeding $7.6 billion dollars for its parent company Dapper Labs and NFT games like Axie Infinity, which recently posted over $2 billion in sales YTD, the Company feels its first-to-market NFT game MicroBuddies™ is poised to obtain market share in the NFT gaming space.

About MicroBuddies™

Good Gaming, Inc. is in the final stages of preparation for the mainnet launch of its first-to-market collectible NFT game, MicroBuddies™, where players will be able to collect lovable, self-replicating microbes that passively produce their own in-game currency GOO™.

GOO™ can be used to replicate new MicroBuddies™ from existing ones and customize their genome using a strategic artificial selection process. Well-bred MicroBuddies™ will have a high rate of GOO™ production, so players who develop their skills will be able to create greater opportunities for themselves.

At the Polygon Mainnet launch of MicroBuddies™, a player will use their special Nano Factory Tokens to synthesize Generation 0 MicroBuddies™ and begin the game. The first 2,500 MicroBuddies™, collectively known as Generation 0, are expected to be the rarest and most scarce set of MicroBuddies™ and what the rest of the game will propagate from. If the Nano Factory Tokens sell out, or a player fails to purchase a Nano Factory Token prior to the launch of the game, the only way to acquire a MicroBuddy and play will be to first purchase one from another player on the secondary market at the fair market value.

We invite everyone to join our corporate-supported social media platforms to engage with one another, receive reliable, up-to-date, accurate information, and communicate in our Good Gaming, Inc. and MicroBuddies™ communities.

About Good Gaming:

Good Gaming is an innovative brand leading the gaming industry across multiple segments in the space since 2008. Beginning with our roots as a collaborative space for gamers to share their knowledge, we went on to establish ourselves as one of the leaders in hosting Hearthstone tournaments. In 2016, we expanded our reach to include establishing multiple Minecraft servers with some of the most popular versions of Prison and SkyBlock, then developing our completely custom-developed NFT blockchain game, MicroBuddies™, in 2021. The Good Gaming advantage comes from our development team's close relationship with the player communities of all of our games. The constant communication and resulting feedback further expand our proprietary content, and we continue to be influencers in the realm. Good Gaming continues to find exciting and innovative ways to branch across the gaming industry. As a staff and community, our goal is to cement our place as a fun and collaborative place for ALL gamers to enjoy.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Public Relations and Shareholder Information:

Joseph M. Vazquez III

Phone: (888) 245-3005

Email: infinityglobalconsulting@gmail.com