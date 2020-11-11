Good Foods Launches Dairy Dip Rebrand That Includes New Addition: Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Foods , a category leader of dips and good-for-you products, is rolling out a rebrand of its dairy dip line in stores across the nation. The new packaging follows the lead of the refreshed guacamole line and plant based dips with a new illustrative design. Good Foods' dairy dip line consists of three flavors; Feta Cucumber , Creamy Ranch and the newest addition to the line, Spinach Artichoke Parmesan , which is now available for purchase.

Used as an appetizer or in recipes like stuffed chicken and scalloped potatoes, the Spinach Artichoke Parmesan dip is available just in time for the holidays. Made in the proud cheese state of Wisconsin, the parmesan cheese within this dip is sourced from third-generation Wisconsin cheesemakers. In the last month alone, this product has received interest from publications like Food & Wine, Food Network and Good Housekeeping showcasing the popularity and interest for this product.

"Adding an additional dip to our dairy line and refreshing the packaging to be more on trend and cohesive with our brand has been no small task," said Danyel O'Connor, executive vice president of sales and marketing. "Through our work with an outside agency, focus groups and surveys, we knew this transition was the right move for our brand and we're so excited to complete the design refresh of all our dips."

Good Foods made the decision to switch from photography-focused packaging to a more illustration-focused design as research revealed consumers found that to be more reflective of the fresh and natural product. After months of updating the brand's packaging, the plant based dips, guacamole line and dairy dips all have the same illustrative design to increase brand cohesion.

For more information about Good Foods and good-for-you inspiration, please visit goodfoods.com

About Good FoodsGood Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand's products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.

