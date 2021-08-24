PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Foods , a category leader of plant based dips and good-for-you products, announces the launch of the second annual " Back To The Books" sweepstakes.

For six weeks, shoppers are encouraged to enter the promotion on Good Foods' website to win $200 in prizes, including a $125 Target gift card and a free bundle of Good Foods' dips worth $75 from the brand's ecommerce website . One winner will be announced each week and shoppers are encouraged to enter weekly in hopes of being chosen as the next week's winner.

"We're excited for our 'Back To The Books' sweepstakes to bring some excitement to this busy season," said Mandy Bottomlee, content director at Good Foods. "As schedules change and families jump back into the swing of things, we're excited to highlight Good Foods as the one-stop-shop for convenient, healthy and fun school lunches or family dinners."

Shoppers can enter the sweepstakes HERE as well as follow along on Good Foods' social media to stay up-to-date on additional giveaways and information. For more about Good Foods and good-for-you inspiration, visit goodfoods.com , or follow the brand on Facebook , Pinterest , and Instagram.

About Good FoodsGood Foods, LLC is a leader in providing healthy, all-natural products such as guacamoles, dips, salads, and dressings. Good Foods creates convenient snacks and meal options that are made with real ingredients, free of preservatives and artificial flavors. The brand's products are packaged using high pressure processing that uses cold water pressure, keeping foods safe and at their peak freshness. For more information, please visit GoodFoods.com.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/good-foods-launches-annual-back-to-the-books-sweepstakes-301361785.html

SOURCE Good Foods